A performance-bred horse that sold for $52,000 at the inaugural WA Elders Elite Horse Sale last year has returned to the 2nd annual sale and campdraft event held at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre to win the Bob Trickett Memorial WA Elders Open Campdraft at Coolup. Campdrafting is a unique sport that can trace its origins back to the pioneering stockmen of the Australian bush and involves a horse and rider working cattle, which requires tremendous horsemanship, courage, and luck. Chittering competitor Matt Herbert, a third-generation cattle and sheep farmer with “20-years of drafting” and multiple open wins under his belt, rode Townes Miss Personality in a spectacular open final win on March 23. After he was awarded the open title with a cash prize of $15,000, Mr Herbert said “success comes with time and effort put in”. “I contribute today’s win on having a well-bred horse that is consistent in her performance,” he said. The Herbert family secured Townes Miss Personality in a post-sale vendor agreement last year after it was passed-in at auction and they also paid the sale’s $47,500 top-price for Townes Liberty — also bred by Chris and Sally Towne, who are pastoral managers at Gogo Station in Fitzroy Crossing. “My family and I decided to support the inaugural sale instead of going to the extra cost of buying from the large genetic pool in the Eastern States,” Mr Herbert said. “We hadn’t bought any horses in donkey’s years.” Chris and Sally Towne, who bred Townes Miss Personality — now a six-year-old Australian Stock Horse mare by RS Chisum and out of Townes Serenity — a multiple open campdraft winner — congratulated Mr Herbert on carrying on the breeding success from a pedigree line of “great athletic and broodmare bloodlines”. During the 175-entry two-round memorial open that allowed both novice and open horse participation, Mr Herbert was given a top score of 92 points from Queensland judge Paul Stone for his March 22 first-round ride followed by an 88-point score in the final round held on March 23 to take the win. Mr Stone said Mr Herbert’s ride was “unbelievable — the horse was soft (relaxed) and chased the steer well”. Coolup Campdraft Club president Loretta Davidson said the overall three-day event (March 22 to 24) that included the 2nd annual Elders Elite Horse Sale and the prestigious Quilty Memorial Restricted Open Campdraft, was a “great success that brought together passionate participants and spectators from near and far”. “Those who were looking (at the sale), I hope they found the horse of their dreams,” she said. “When I traded my high-school uniform for Wranglers and boots, I found this sport was a fun and enjoyable experience.” At the award presentations, Ms Davidson singled out the club’s secretary Alethea Spiers, who “spends endless hours to get the show up and running, all whilst being a firefighter and tending to her own horses”. In an emotional tribute to her “beautiful mum” Jane Keilman — Ms Davidson, who works away from home, said her mother graciously looked after the horses. “As we reflect on the success of this event, I want to look forward to the future with optimism and enthusiasm — together we can continue to uphold the values of our club and work toward furthering the sport of campdrafting and our community,” Ms Davidson said. This year’s prestigious Quilty open competition, first introduced in 1992 at Parron Place and brought to Coolup in 1999, was won by Griffin Coal Collie miner and horse breeder Jim Laverty, riding 16-year-old Australian Stock Horse Lealukas Jimmy — a first Quilty title for the horse and rider combination. Mr Stone said Mr Laverty showed he was a good horesman — “his horses go (travel) well and are very cowy — they know how far to stay off the steer”. Mr Laverty said he bought Lealukas Jimmy, by Bonlac Gigolo — “a sire with expression and a natural desire to work” — from Luke and Leah Whitehead’s Lealukas Performance Horses in NSW. “My first Quilty win was in 2022 riding Lealukas Toonga and today I won my second Quilty title on Jimmy — his 10th open win,” he said. “I really enjoy breaking and training horses and presenting them in the sale — it’s a nice way to showcase yourself, your horses and your horsemanship.” He won the Open Stockman’sChallenge on March 22 riding Lynx Clasic Cat, before taking out the Quilty title. “We run five broodmares and use outside sires and our own — at the sale we sold five horses and presented the highest-priced gelding to Gavin and Heidi Parnham and highest-priced mare to Steven Rosser,” Mr Laverty said. “We grew up chasing cattle in the high country — dad was a good drafter and mum’s father was a great horse breaker and I wouldn’t have been able to put all this together without the support of my wife Ange. “I think after this weekend, I will take up lawn bowls, and just follow the black ball down the green,” he said laughing. The Rookie Challenge was won by Emily Towne riding Townes Serene. Perth Ladies College student Faith Ryan, 12, riding Royce Catalina, owned by the Townes family, was all smiles winning the Junior Campdraft. A nearby bush fire that started on March 23, forced the cancellation of the March 24 competitions. t