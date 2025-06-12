A Narrogin apprentice’s dreams came true at Perth Super 440 at the weekend after his dedication to the industry was rewarded by New Holland, Red Bull Ampol Racing’s team sponsor. Darcy Bryant-Smith’s spent the weekend trackside with the Red Bull Ampol Racing pit crew as a passenger to the podium-team, an experience he described as “memorable”. The apprentice service technician said he never expected to be afforded the “once-in-a-lifetime” experience. “By far the highlight form this weekend has been getting in the car and seeing what the drivers can do from the passenger seat,” he said. “I spent the experience mostly supporting the tyre team to keep the pitstop stops short. I also did a bit with the specialised cooling fan mechanics to ensure that the engines didn’t overheat and that they were performing. “Both of the drivers podiumed over the weekend, so it was a memorable experience being a part of their overall win.” Mr Bryant-Smith spent many weekends with his family watching Bathurst 1000 which helped foster his dream to work with engines, identifying faults and getting the vehicles back on the road. Following his love for cars, he completed a Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology while attending a local agriculture college before moving to a heavy diesel agricultural apprenticeship at the McIntosh Training Academy. Today Mr Bryant-Smith works on big diesel engines, hydraulics, and powertrains on agricultural machinery from combine harvesters, tractors, balers, and telehandlers to general farm equipment at McIntosh & Son Narrogin. “Although I knew this kind of field existed, I didn’t think I would be working on agricultural machinery every day and helping farmers remain operational,” he said. McIntosh & Son Narrogin service manager Byron Blevin said Darcy had already proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the team, despite only being a second-year heavy diesel agricultural apprentice. “Darcy’s wealth of knowledge is truly remarkable for someone of his age and experience,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for more qualified team members to seek Darcy’s input and advice as his knowledge and problem-solving skills often surpass those of many with far more years of experience.” Mr Blevin said one of Mr Bryant-Smith’s most impressive recent achievements was his successful completion of a complicated differential rebuild, which he executed in an “exceptionally efficient time frame”. “This task required a high level of skill, attention to detail, and a solid understanding of complex mechanical systems — qualities that Darcy displayed in abundance,” he said. “His ability to complete such intricate work with speed and precision speaks volumes about his capabilities and work ethic.” New Holland has awarded five other apprentice service technicians across Australia and New Zealand this year. The reward program serves as part of their continued efforts to attract young talent into the agriculture industry. CNH national parts and service manager Gary Pertot said the industry’s biggest issue is trying to attract quality technicians and apprentices. “Our program is about challenging perceptions that agriculture is a low-tech or uninteresting career,” he said. “Modern agriculture is about complex technologies — CVT transmissions, precision farming tools, and advanced engineering. “We are showing school leavers, young people or those looking to reskill that a career in agriculture is a chance to be at the forefront of technological innovation that feeds the nation.”