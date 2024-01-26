The Davis family, of Coonamble Angus stud in Bremer Bay, will offer a slightly bigger catalogue of 138 grass-fed Angus bulls at their annual on-property sale on February 27, starting at a new earlier time of 12pm. The sale will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock and online through AuctionsPlus. On offer this year will be 73 autumn-born rising two-year-olds and 65 spring-born bulls aged 18 months. Studmaster Craig Davis said the spring-born offering had increased significantly this year in line with the transfer of more of Coonamble’s breeding herd to a spring-based calving program. “The spring-born sires have become increasingly popular with our clients since their inception and having a percentage of our stud females calve in spring works in well with our peak grass production periods, so it’s a win win,” he said. “The bulls were run in two large contemporary groups of 100 autumn and 100 spring bulls until the end of spring at which time they were scanned and then sorted in December into four smaller mobs of 35 that make up the sale team. “We believe this creates an environment that puts enough pressure on the group to see the cream rise to the top.” New Australian sire lines represented at this year’s Coonamlbe sale include Glenoch Makahu, Karoo Realist, Millah Murrah Paratrooper and Murdeduke Quaterback. These combine with new home-bred sires with very strong maternal lines including Coonamble Quinty Q500, Coonamble Quaker Q502, Coonamble Q-Stick Q484, Coonamble Roughy R70 and Coonamble Roger R519. “We are excited to offer our first seven sons of new American sire Baldridge SR Goalkeeper,” Mr Davis said. “These are flush brothers from two of our donor cows and a further two sons have been retained for stud duties.” Popular past proven sires represented again will include Coonamble Kevin, Sitz Stellar, Heiken Broadview, Coonamble Pride and the all-conquering Coonamble Prospect. “When making breeding decisions at Coonamble, they are based very heavily on the quality of the cow family behind the sire,” Mr Davis said. “Whilst individual traits are targeted, when necessary, our focus remains to produce an Angus bull that is structurally sound for longevity, docile for easy handling and measuring above breed average for growth so they produce a quality breeding female for our clients.” Inspection of the Cooamble bull sale line-up can be organised by contacting one of the Coonamble team members. Mr Davis said of particular note to those travelling long distances — the auction start time has been moved forward one hour to 12pm. All Coonamble bulls have been sire verified, genomic tested, semen tested, fully vaccinated and will be personally delivered to the successful buyers within 1000km of Bremer Bay. The entire sale catalogue of bulls can be viewed by video by January 20 on the Angus Australia or the AuctionsPlus web site — or otherwise Coonamble can assist by sending a link. There will be a complimentary lunch, refreshments and coffee van provided at the sale and accommodation will be available in nearby Bremer Bay — albeit booking early is recommended.