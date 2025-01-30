The Davis family, of Coonamble Angus stud in Bremer Bay, will offer a catalogue of 111 grass-fed Angus bulls at their Annual On-property Sale on Tuesday February 25, starting at 12pm. The sale will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced online through AuctionsPlus. On offer will be 55 autumn-born rising two-year-olds and 56 spring-born bulls aged 18 months. As per usual, the bulls were run in two large contemporary groups (autumn and spring mobs) until November, at which time they were drafted into four lines of 30 in further preparation for the sale. This year, first sons (bred and born in WA) of several exciting young sires will be offered. Leading off are sons of Coonamble Showtime S42, the record breaking $106,000 sire that sold to a WA syndicate in 2023. Coonamble Angus stud co-principal Craig Davis said these Showtime sons were “peas in a pod” and were “easy doing with heaps of rib and good docility”. Coonamble Samson S54, the second top-priced sire in the 2023 sale, will have naturally mated autumn-born sons and spring-born ET sons on offer. “The Samson sons have good skins, extra bone and stand on very good feet,” Mr Davis said. “We travelled to New Zealand in June 2022 to inspect Taimate Roy R38 and were very impressed with his phenotype, foot quality and nature,” he said. “Subsequently, we acquired the Australian rights for two years with four well-known Eastern States studs and although he has only been cautiously used thus far, he has some wonderful progeny coming through.” Mr Davis said the US sire Ellingson Three Rivers represented another new sire at Coonamble this year. “On a recent trip to the US, we were very impressed with the Ellingson herd and in particular their foot quality,” he said. “We have been using two of Three Rivers’ sons as yearlings for backing up our AI program and believe the power of his progeny will suit WA producers, and particularly our clients. “Lot 1, WDC23U148 has also been used in recent ET programs.” Other new sires at Coonamble include Alpine Rock Solid R289, Coonamble 38 Special R48 (38 Special cross A61), Coonamble Frontman R475 (flush brother to the top-priced $72k bull at the 2022 sale), and Sitz Resilient. Once again there is a large offering of sons from proven Coonamble and AI sires that include Coonamble Prospect P372, Coonamble Quinty Q500, Glenoch-JK Makahu, Sitz Stellar and Millah Murrah Paratrooper. All Coonamble bulls have been sire verified, genomic tested, semen tested and fully vaccinated and will be personally delivered to the successful buyers within 1000km of Bremer Bay. The entire sale catalogue of bulls can be viewed by video from January 20 on the Angus Australia or the AuctionsPlus web site – or otherwise Coonamble can assist by sending a link. On-farm inspections are also encouraged anytime by contacting a Coonamble team representative. COONAMBLE ANGUS SALE: Tuesday, February 25 On offer: 111 Angus bulls Information: 0428 366 052