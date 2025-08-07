The Campbell family, who run the Coromandel Poll Merino stud in Gairdner are proud to be at the forefront of Merino breeding and more excited than ever with the quality and direction of their sheep flock. Stud principal Michael Campbell said his management team practised a balanced approach to classing and selection with an aim to have the most productive animals thrive on WA’s south coast. “We aim to build on our quality Coromandel wools, while selecting carcase traits for the superior meat quality of Merinos,” he said. “Objective measurement has been central to our sheep breeding since the stud was founded in 1971. “We’ve been using artificial insemination (AI) for more than 40 years and Merinoselect data measurements and muscle scanning for about 25 years. This year marks 20 years of embryo transfer breeding for faster genetic gain.” Michael farms with his sons James and Tom, who assist in the management of the commercial cropping and sheep enterprises. They are keen to utilise the most important innovations in sheep breeding. “We record our measurements at the most important commercial and environmental times in our animals’ development,” Michael said. “Parentage and important markers are confirmed through DNA testing. “Any outside sires we use must have high Australian Sheep Breeding Values for muscle, lean meat yield and intramuscular fat, without compromising wool cut, quality and confirmation.” Michael said It was key that every animal bred could grow dollars in the paddock as well as on a spreadsheet. “Subjective classing is still core to our approach — animals that look good, and have good physical confirmation will measure objectively well and give us confidence in their ability to perform over their whole lifetime,” he said. “WA’s south coast can have long periods of high humidity and requires a sheep that will thrive without damage to its fleece and highly resilient. “We are proud of our soft white waxy waterproof wools, suitable for this environment, combined with a large-framed fertile body suitable for all of WA.” At Coromandel, Michael said the ewe was central to the stud’s breeding program. “We identify the hoggets producing the best quality, high-yielding wools with an emphasis on maintaining fleece weight’s of 18-19 adult micron,” he said. “Trait leaders are rewarded and through ET, we maximise the number of offspring from our best animals. “This ensures we are constantly building the productive base of our breeding and commercial flock.” Michael and Tom are always looking for opportunities to learn about developments in the industry and in breeding. Tom has recently participated in MLA’s Meat the Market course, learning about objective carcase measurement and its commercial application. He also attended AWI’s Breeding Leadership course on management, and the young woolgrowers tour to China to learn about wool processing. Michael attends seminars, Yardstick, and many other programs to gain industry insight. “The Merino has developed into a true dual-purpose breed,” he said. “We are proud to be part of this industry and know that developments in DNA and trait measurement help to ensure that the animals we breed will continue to pay and thrive in their environment with value for both meat and wool. “We are very excited for the future of our Australian Merino.” COROMANDEL POLL MERINO RAM SALE Date: Tuesday, September 30 Information: 0428 366 044