The Australian farming industry’s “solid experience in biosecurity management” will be crucial in overcoming COVID-19’s threat to agriculture, the national peak cattle body president says.

Cattle Council of Australia president Tony Hegarty said although coronavirus’ risk on-farm is reduced, producers must remain cautious.

“This virus is causing uncertainty and the best way we can fight it is staying healthy,” Mr Hegarty said.

“Even though risks are lower on farms, the consequences are severe, so we need to stay vigilant.

“Our industry has solid experience in biosecurity management and integrity systems.

“We’re working with our partners across the supply chain and governments to keep beef in butcheries and to adapt to the COVID-19 outbreak as it evolves to ensure our supply chain remains open.”

Last week, Mr Hegarty said Australia would not “run out of beef anytime soon” as panic shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic impacted supermarkets nationially.