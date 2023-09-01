Cattle Australia has announced it is “modernising” its climate policy and called for a review of Meat and Livestock Australia’s ambitious Carbon Neutral 2030 initiative. The lobby group has shifted its focus to concentrate on the cattle industry’s bottom-line warming impact after this week endorsing a new “climate neutral” target, which it said the sector should achieve before 2030. Cattle Australia chair David Foote said it made sense to focus on eliminating the industry’s warming impact rather than a simplified CO2 equivalent. “International efforts are focused on limiting warming; we should be doing the same,” he said. “Cattle Australia’s adoption of a climate-neutral approach is based on IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) science and is well aligned with the climate stabilisation goal of the Paris Agreement.” Australia’s red meat industry has been annually benchmarking its greenhouse gas footprint since 2015 and has set a target to become carbon neutral by 2030, known as the CN30 initiative. But Mr Foote said it was time to update how the industry approached its commitment to reducing emissions, and re-evaluate whether CN30 was “the right goal” based on current scientific research. “We are constantly learning about our how our emissions interact in the atmosphere and we should not wed ourselves to how we understood the issue a decade ago,” he said. “Cattle Australia members are seeking recognition that their emissions are part of a natural cycle, which is vastly different to fossil fuel emissions. “Methane has a short lifespan and breaks down into CO2, which the beef industry has the ability to capture through pasture photosynthesis. “This new focus will better guide producer investment in climate positive production systems.” Mr Foote pointed to a recent report by the CSIRO exploring pathways to climate neutrality for Australia’s red meat industry. The report undertook research and modelling of the red meat industry’s warming impact and found Australian livestock production, due to its generally extensive nature, was well-positioned on a global scale to operate in a climate-friendly manner. “It is crucial we can demonstrate to our consumers that our product will be climate neutral, and beyond that can contribute to net cooling,” Mr Foote said. “We want to ensure that our targets are achievable and we are accounting correctly for our impact on climate.” Cattle Australia — the peak national body representing grass-fed cattle producers — has not been the only critic of CN30. Carbon expert Alan Lauder, a retired pastoralist from south-west Queensland, outlined the initiative’s flaws as he saw it in an opinion piece in industry publication Beef Central last month. “The way MLA and the Australian Government are approaching cattle methane is not the way scientists say methane should be treated,” he wrote. “Decisions are being made that don’t align with how the natural world functions.” MLA managing director Jason Strong responded with his own opinion piece, arguing the concepts of “climate neutral” and “carbon neutral” were inextricably linked. “The reality. . . is that both goals work together, with climate neutral being a significant milestone on the road to being carbon neutral,” he wrote. “The original vision for CN30, when set in 2017, was established with guidance from CSIRO that it was an ambitious yet achievable goal with the right innovation, technology, and policy settings. That remains the case today.”