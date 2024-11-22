Farmers have been reminded to be on the look out for starlings, which have been detected again in south-eastern parts of WA. It comes as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development gears up its annual surveillance and control efforts for starlings, a bird that can damage high-value fruit crops and consume high volumes of livestock feed. DPIRD research scientist Susan Campbell said community reports were very important in control efforts against starlings. A breeding pair and their nest of hatchlings were recently located and removed from a house east of Esperance after a report from a local landholder. “This is concerning, as it is the first time in more than a decade that starlings have been discovered breeding on the south coast,” Dr Campbell said. “Detection of this breeding pair was due to the keen eye of a local landholder, highlighting how valuable community reports can be. “If people can send in photos or videos as well, that greatly helps us verify the reports.” DPIRD is holding a trapping and surveillance program in WA’s south-east to prevent the encroachment of the pest birds from eastern Australia. The program extends west from the South Australian border for about 400km and covers 300km along the south coast between Cape Arid and Hopetoun. DPIRD increased surveillance and control efforts in 2023 after much higher-than-average numbers of birds being trapped in WA. “DPIRD officers are regularly checking more than 140 starling lure traps across the area,” Dr Campbell said. “The habitat area in WA that suits them is immense, so DPIRD is calling on the local community to assist, particularly in spring and summer when there are more starlings arriving in WA. “We urge local landholders, community groups, agricultural producers, ranger groups – anyone who has eyes on the ground in regional areas to report suspected starling sightings.” Suspect bird sightings, especially in the Hopetoun and Esperance areas, can be reported to the DPIRD’s Pest and Disease Information Service.