Livestock producers, truck drivers, agents and receivers have all been reminded to exercise responsibility during livestock transport to ensure good animal welfare practices. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has called on all workers in the livestock supply chain to ensure vehicles being used for consigned loads are of suitable condition. Any animals that do not meet regulation requirements may trigger an investigation that could lead to legal penalties. The Department also reminded workers to consider how long livestock will be without water before consigning trips. It comes after DPIRD inspectors recently attended a Katanning sheep yard to inspect about 30 trucks and 11,000 sheep to make sure all requirements of the Animal Welfare Regulations 2020 was being met. Only minor infractions were recorded for inadequate non-slip flooring in a truck. DPIRD regional compliance director Noel Chambers said good animal husbandry practices were integral for everyone in the supply chain to maintain acceptable animal welfare outcomes. “Livestock should not be loaded that have any pre-existing painful conditions or can’t bear weight on all legs or are stressed,” he said. “While in some areas the season has been tight, it is important for producers to plan and ensure that sheep are above body score condition 1.5 and beef cattle are above body score condition one. “If they cannot satisfy this requirement, consider supplementary feeding, agistment or other alternatives.” Any supply chain workers who want to know more can find a factsheet on load requirements for sheep and cattle and a link to Meat and Livestock Australia’s Fit to Load Guide on the DPIRD website.