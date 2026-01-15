Dr Chris Back to lead $1 billion livestock export industry

Respected veterinarian and former WA Senator Dr Chris Back has been elected as the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council independent chair, replacing David Galvin who served since 2020. With extensive experience across animal science, livestock production and government, Dr Back was well placed to lead Australia’s $1 billion livestock export industry. Elected on November 25, he will champion ongoing market growth, policy reform and supply chain professionalism. ALEC chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said Dr Back’s appointment brought a valuable combination of technical expertise, policy experience and long-standing commitment to evidence-based animal welfare. “Chris brings an exceptional depth of understanding of livestock systems, industry regulation and the strategic challenges and opportunities for our members right across the supply chain,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “His experience will strengthen ALEC’s leadership on industry policy, regulatory reform, professional standards and market access. “Dr Back will help us continue to advocate on behalf of an industry that makes an enormous contribution to Australia’s economy, rural and regional communities and global food security.” Mr Harvey-Sutton thanked Mr Galvin, who was a former LiveCorp director and chair, for his many years of service to the live export industry. “David has been a luminary for industry and under his guidance, the industry has earned significant trust and respect due to its unwavering commitment to trade integrity, animal welfare ethics and regulatory fairness,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. Dr Back said he was honoured to succeed Mr Galvin and looked forward to working with members, trading partners and government to continue progressing shared priorities. “I’m proud to be involved with an industry that underpins regional jobs, strengthens our relationships with key international markets and plays a vital role in global food security.” Dr Back said. “I look forward to working with ALEC members to advance the industry’s performance, reputation and strategic direction.”