Merino sheep consultant Mark Ferguson, the chief executive of neXtgen Agri, has been through many 2024-drop rams that have broken through previous paradigms. “Where we used to see single rams with great balance of data and phenotype, we are now seeing teams of rams that meet those criteria,” he said. “Where we were seeing trade-offs between traits, we see animals with unique combinations. “This is seriously exciting, and I believe it is forcing a rethink for those who decided to opt out of using Australian Sheep Breeding Values to guide genetic decisions.” Dr Ferguson said it was 20 years ago when he started a PhD and began investigating the role of carcase traits in metabolism and reproduction in Merinos. “This work started a cascade of knowledge that has slowly but surely evolved into a deep understanding of how to breed sheep that are both resilient and productive,” he said. “I think the last two decades of introgression of fat and muscle into the Merino breed are well described by Mahatma Gandhi’s quote: ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win’. “Of course, there are no winners and no prizes to hand out, but there is momentum, and the momentum is firmly with those who have been willing to figure out how to breed a sheep that they want, with the data that they need.” Dr Ferguson said these people have stuck with the process and have accepted it getting harder all the time — with new traits being added to the numbers they were already working with — in the belief that these wins would come. “All good things in agriculture have come from pioneers who were willing to walk down the Gandhi path,” he said. “It rarely works the first time, and there has almost always been some loss in the status quo before things started to improve. “In breeding, this is definitely the case.” Dr Ferguson said to improve a trait rapidly, the breeder must find animals that are extreme in this trait and cross them in. “This almost certainly results in losing some of the other things that you like about your sheep to bring in these new traits,” he said. “This can be a challenge, and there are multiple examples of where this has caused some grief for us and our clients. “However, the upside is worth the downside — what looks like a step backwards to those outside our breeding programs is often the precursor to a giant leap forward.” He said that was the brave bit in breeding — the willingness to do something different to allow something better to evolve. “It is safe and easy to keep doing the same things in a breeding program — not adding new traits to measure, not adding new ways to measure them, and only introduce genetics that are the same or similar to what you’ve already got,” Dr Ferguson said. “This works for a while but people like what they know and continue to support the old type. “But inevitably, this comes under challenge.” Dr Ferguson said other breeders who have taken a risk, start marketing their new genotypes, and the gap between these new types and the old ways widens to a breaking point, at which a change is made. “The breeders who started incorporating muscle and fat breeding values five or 10 years ago often faced criticism,” he said. “Their sheep didn’t always look like traditional Merinos — some clients questioned whether they were heading in the right direction. “But those breeders stuck with the process because the data told a compelling story — higher growth rates, better condition scores, improved reproductive performance — the numbers were there.” He said what we’re seeing now, particularly in this year’s ram drop, was the compound effect of consistent selection pressure over multiple generations. “The breeders who started this journey years ago are now seeing sheep that combine the best of both worlds,” he said. “They have the wool characteristics that people recognise and value, plus the improved performance metrics that modern farming demands. “This didn’t happen overnight — it required multiple generations of careful selection, balancing the old with the new, and constantly refining the approach. He said the appropriate use of breeding values was a key part of this success. “The key lesson here is that progress in breeding often requires accepting that things might get temporarily worse before they get better,” Dr Ferguson said. “The breeders who understood this principle and acted on it consistently are now at the forefront of genetic progress. “Those who played it safe and avoided any risk of short-term disruption are finding themselves with increasingly difficult decisions about how to catch up. Dr Ferguson said change in breeding programs was never comfortable, but it’s always necessary for progress. “The rams born in 2024 are proof that the temporary discomfort of change can lead to permanent improvements,” he said. “The question for everyone else is whether you’re ready to start your own journey of improvement, knowing that it might get harder before it gets easier.”