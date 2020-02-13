East coast rains support livestock demand

Processor lamb and sheep markets eased last week in WA.

However, feedlot values held firm at $3 and $2.80/kg for crossbred and Merino lambs respectively, with demand remaining strong at these levels.

In addition to feedlot demand, we are seeing increased inquiries from east coast processors and re-stockers, which is also adding support to the market.

After significant rain across vast areas of NSW and Queensland, increased demand has seen a jump in processor, feedlot and saleyard prices.

Spot prices for crossbred lambs are $8 and Coles forward contacts were released at $8.20/kg in NSW and Victoria.

Liveweight crossbred lambs bid in excess of $4.40/kg on-farm in NSW.

Mutton prices have also improved by 20¢-50¢, with South Australian and Victorian bids starting at $6.20 and market leaders posting about $6.50.

Goat prices are unchanged this week after creeping higher a fortnight ago.

Liveweight bids are sitting at $3.60 and hook prices are $9.50 to $9.70 on the east coast and $7.50 in WA.

Cattle stabilised last week after a week of even increases across the board.

With rains on the east coast, demand is likely to stay strong, which is helping support them at current levels.

Grass-fed steers on the east coast are bid $5.40 and cows are sitting at around $5. Feedlot prices increased a little, with Black Angus steers bid $3.65 and above.

Gavin Bignell is the operations manager at LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.