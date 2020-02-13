Home
Search
thewest.com.au

East coast rains support livestock demand

Gavin BignellCountryman

Processor lamb and sheep markets eased last week in WA.

However, feedlot values held firm at $3 and $2.80/kg for crossbred and Merino lambs respectively, with demand remaining strong at these levels.

In addition to feedlot demand, we are seeing increased inquiries from east coast processors and re-stockers, which is also adding support to the market.

After significant rain across vast areas of NSW and Queensland, increased demand has seen a jump in processor, feedlot and saleyard prices.

Spot prices for crossbred lambs are $8 and Coles forward contacts were released at $8.20/kg in NSW and Victoria.

Liveweight crossbred lambs bid in excess of $4.40/kg on-farm in NSW.

Mutton prices have also improved by 20¢-50¢, with South Australian and Victorian bids starting at $6.20 and market leaders posting about $6.50.

Goat prices are unchanged this week after creeping higher a fortnight ago.

Liveweight bids are sitting at $3.60 and hook prices are $9.50 to $9.70 on the east coast and $7.50 in WA.

Cattle stabilised last week after a week of even increases across the board.

With rains on the east coast, demand is likely to stay strong, which is helping support them at current levels.

Grass-fed steers on the east coast are bid $5.40 and cows are sitting at around $5. Feedlot prices increased a little, with Black Angus steers bid $3.65 and above.

Other points of interest:

— The LIVEstock Pricing app has been updated — check your app store now to make sure you have the latest version and all the new features.

Coming soon:

— Live chat in the app to answer any of your questions.

— Video saleyard reports.

— Direct inquiries to agents and buyers.

— Sign up now for the LIVEstock Pricing Daily Market Updates at livestockpricing.com.au.

Gavin Bignell is the operations manager at LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Topics

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us