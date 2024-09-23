A Tambellup-bred Merino ram reached a $6800 top-price at the Sprigg family’s 35th Two-Tooth Ram Sale where values fell to levels not seen in many years allowing a new buyer to enter the industry on a budget. The sale, conducted by Elders on September 20, offered a total of 139 Merino and Poll Merino rams, with 123 sold for an average price of $1241, down $290/head on last year when 114 sold to a record stud top of $19,000 and average price of $1531. The buyers’ market had bidders scrambling for another look at the affordable top-line up when Elders auctioneer James Culleton sold as low as $800 in the early lots. Only a few years ago, in more confident times as during 2021 when seasonal conditions were optimal and before the decision was made to end the live sheep export trade, East Strathglen’s sale sold 157 rams for an average price of $2459. East Strathglen stud co-principal Rohan Sprigg said since that productive and confidence-building year, WA’s breeding ewes had “taken a hit” and hope was on re-building the flock to maintain critical mass. “Now is the time when ram buyers can upgrade with top-end genetics at affordable values,” he said. “I was happy that clients were able to get good-valued rams today after a few strong sales in recent years.” This year’s sale offered just that, and along with the competitive bidding on seven rams that sold for more than $2000 (average price of $2528) the balance of the offering ranged from as low as $500 to $1900/head with 16 passed in. The $6800 sale topper, East Strathglen tag M61020, offered as a stud sire prospect and sold to long-time repeat buying account Cristinelli Grazing Co in Tambellup. The ram was the buyers top-pick at the sale, with respect to the buyer’s preference not to comment, there was kind representation in the photo taken with Devon and Flynn Cristinelli, proud to take part. The Merino ram, offered as lot 2, was sired by Glendonald 8-68 and recorded a fibre diameter of 19 micron, 3.3 standard deviation, 16.5 coefficient of variation, and a 99.7 per cent comfort factor. The Cristinelli family also secured three other Merino rams for $3100, $1700, and $1000. The two equal $5000 second top-priced rams were both secured by Olivia Patterson, who attended the sale with her father, Daniel Patterson, who secured the $19,000 ES stud record top-priced ram at last year’s sale. Both of Ms Patterson’s rams were Poll Merinos with similar wool measurements including a fibre diameter of 21.3 micron, 3.6 SD, 17.9 CV, and 99.3 CF recorded on tag M61011 (lot five), and 20.7 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.9 CV and 99.4 CF on tag M61008 (lot 12). She said they had only just begun using Poll genetics into their 4000 self-replacing breeding flock. “We were selecting for consistency in the wool structure and overall conformation along with easy-handling types,” Ms Patterson said. “Our flock has been using East Strathglen genetics since the stud was established.” Before the sale started, a private negotiation purchase was made by repeat buyers Murray and Gerald Saunders — the Narrogin woolgrowers secured an Orrie Cowie King George 201189 sired Poll Merino ram for $10,000. Murray said the ram had “sweet wool” along with a wonderful open and large sirey head. “He stands square and correct and represents new genetics — we will put him over a selection of ewes in our nucleus flock of 300 breeders,” he said. The OC King George sire goes back to Collinsville Monarch 489 and was an April 2020-drop and last year won the title of Riverina Wool Australian Hogget Ram of the Year at Hay, NSW. Orrie Cowie stud principal John Dalla sold King George for $40,000 to the Glenlea Park stud. Murray also secured a Poll Merino ram from the sale for $1700 who he admired for its “white wool” and growth outlook. While the selections of rams were appropriately maintained in numbers (139 offered) to allow buyers every opportunity to match their types to the constraints of tighter budgets after a demanding feed-out season, the quality was also up to scratch throughout the catalogue. This was apparent when long-time repeat buying account Gnowangerup-based KR & DH O’Keeffe secured 13 rams for an average price of $1238 — from lot one at $1800 to lot 133 for $1600. Volume buyers were Joe and Jack Horrocks, who run grower pigs in Cranbrook, the brothers have leased a flock of East Strathglen blood ewes and were keen to run a self-replacing Merino flock after the opportunity was made available. The Horrocks secured a total of 23 rams to a top of $1700 and average price of $934.