A Tambellup-bred Merino ram sold to the stud Merino record top-price of $19,000 at the Sprigg family’s 34th East Strathglen Two Tooth Ram Sale where values quickly dropped off with the absence of buying support. It was not the typical strong sale result for East Strathglen that usually attracts interests from across WA and the Eastern States. As seen through the start of the ram selling season, there has been a lack of confidence with commercial producers who are dealing with lower wool and sheep prices. The East Strathglen sale, conducted by Elders on September 22, offered 154 Merino and Poll Merino rams which resulted in 114 sold for an average price of $1531, down $638 on last year when 154 rams sold for an average price of $2169/head. A total of 107 Merino rams were offered with 86 sold to the top of $19,000 and an average price of $1598, while 47 Polls offered resulted in 28 sold to a top of $5000 and average of $1325/head. The 19.8 micron Merino ram sale topper, East Strathglen 455, was secured by 30-year repeat buyer Daniel Patterson, who trades as Redwood Enterprises in Wellstead. Mr Patterson said he would start a new family with the ram, sired by Glendonald sire 868 and out of an ES Munday ewe. “I bought a Glendonald son at last year’s sale and liked how he performed,” he said. “I was impressed with the size and depth of this year’s selection and will use him over our necleus of 450 ewes to breed flock rams for our 4500 self-replacing flock.” Mr Patterson said he was aiming to maintain his flock numbers and “ride out” the current lower values for wool and sheep. “We produce about 300 bales with a 20 micron average per year on our 70-30 cropping and sheep enterprise,” he said. Values for Merinos were strong off the top-line and Tambellup account ND Herbert & Co stepped up buying lot one for $4800 and lot 7 for $5400, the second top-price of the sale. The top-price Poll Merino ram, East Strathglen 463 was secured by long-time 34-year buyers Murray and Gerald Saunders, of Narrogin. Mr Saunders said they were keen on the King George sired ram for its outcross genetics plus the outstanding structure and size. “We will put it over some of our sweet wool ewes from our nucleus of 420 breeders,” he said. “This is about our eighth year of buying Polls at East Strathglen.” Gnowangerup-based account KR & DH O’Keefe returned to the sale to secure 26 rams to a top of $3600 and average price of $1312/head. Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay, who was bidding on behalf of the O’Keefe family, said he was selecting for productive frames with lots of wool cut. Gnowellen-based Subasio Downs farm manager Barry McLeod secured 21 rams to a top of $3400 and average price of $1452 as a ninth-year repeat buyer. Mr McLeod said he ran a 5000 self-replacing flock producing about 320 bales of 19 micron average wool. “I was selecting for bright and white wool on big bodies,” he said. “We depend on the live export trade and talk of ending the trade has affected wool and sheep prices. “We’ll ride the storm and look how to adapt if need be.”