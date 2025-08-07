Edible shelter research aimed at increasing lamb survival

Lamb survivability remains a challenge for producers with 30 per cent of lambs born most likely to die before marking, costing the Australian industry $1 billion every year. Murdoch University PhD student Georgia Welsh said of those deaths, 30 to 50 per cent were caused by starvation because of miss-mothered exposure that happens within the first three days. “By providing effective shelter, we can reduce the chill index and improve lamb survival,” she said. “The chill index is calculated using wind speed temperature and rainfall at lambing time. “It is used to explain cold exposure of lambs at birth. When it is at 1100 it’s considered cold exposure or cold stress, this is worst for Merino multiplies.” Ms Welsh said wind breaks, or dense barriers including tall crops, shrubs, and trees were a solution to lamb survival in the paddock. “They can reduce the speed of the wind of distances up to two to five times of the height of the wind break,” she said. “With these barriers, improvement of lamb survival is 3 to 13 per cent for singles and 12 to 34 per cent for twins.” Ms Welsh said her research thesis was aimed at combining shelter with feed sources to create edible shelters. “Quality forage crops are high in crude protein and metabolised energy and shrub paddocks are high in digestible organic matter, crude protein and essential minerals like vitamin A — vital for pregnant ewes,” she said. “In terms of feed on offer, pregnant and lactating ewes require 1200 to 1500kg of dry matter/ha. “We trying to figure what is best during lambing time, with at least 500kg of dry matter/ha.” Ms Welsh’s project will determine some guidelines for grazing. “In terms of edible shrubs, they need to be grazed as a supplement rather than a standalone feed source,” she said. “Edible pastures paddocks are exposed to elements and predators, whereas crop grazing may offer more shelter due to height. “It’s early days for survival data as I enter my third year of the project. So far, my research on the chill effects is showing that crop and shrub paddocks consistently have a lower chill index for better lamb survival. “We are testing the palatability of shrub varieties at two WA sites.” Last year, Ms Welsh and her team found that 87 per cent of a mob preferred to lamb in shrub paddock plots. “By planting shrubs, there is an added benefit of improved soil health, biodiversity, reduced carbon emissions, and also native Australian shrubs like saltbush have methane and worm reducing properties,” she said. “We are currently seeking producers to compare twin lamb survival on a pasture lambing paddock versus a crop and or shrub lambing paddock.” To find out more, contact Georgia Welsh at 0409 833 036.