Working stock horses hit their straps with featured lots selling to a top of $38,000 at the second annual WA Elders Elite Horse Sale held at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre in Coolup that drew a big crowd. The open cry auction, held on March 23 and conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 51 horses resulting in 26 sold for an average price of $11,865, down $7835 as compared to last year when 21 lots sold to a top price of $47,500 and average price of $19,700. Three of the passed-in lots sold after the fall of the hammer for $20,000, $16,000 and $8000. Last year’s $42,500 top-priced horse, Townes Liberty — presented by Chloe Towne on behalf of her family — the horse and rider making a big impression at the inaugural sale, but unfortunately the family had to withdraw Townes Exceed this year due to injury. Ms Towne said her family would come back to the sale next year to present quality horses from their stable of broodmares. Elders co-auctioneer Wayne Mitchell said the sale was “not at the heights of the inaugural sale”, but it probably was reflective of where the livestock market currently sits. “The sale is still in its infancy stage, and we expect it will continue to build — there was plenty of opportunity to buy very good horses at affordable prices,” he said. Mr Mitchell shared the auctioneer post with colleague Pearce Watling who said the sale was well supported with a big spread of buyers who secured horses for pastoral stations in the Kimberley, Fitzroy Crossing, the Pilbara, and Gascoyne and as far east as Esperance. He said the volume buyer was Harvest Road that would put the working horses to good practical use at its pastoral stations and feedlots. The sale topper, Devils Creek Anchorman — an Australian Stock Horse stallion by Hazlewood Conman and out of Barnetts Kelly, was presented by Kojonup horse trainer and breaker Brendan Holland. “Anchorman is a six-year-old novice campdraft horse that has only been lightly drafted,” Mr Holland said. “He has exceptional temperament that complements his exceptional pedigree.” Taking much interest in Anchorman’s pedigree, type and temperament was Amanda and Rob Morgan, of Manjimup — the couple were the successful bidders and plan to use the stallion in their breeding program. The $33,000 second top-priced horse, Rock N Roll — a six-year-old bay roan gelding owned by Gavin and Heidi Parnham, of Coolup, and presented by Collie horse breeder Jim Laverty, was fully trained and educated by Rockin K Ranch principal Pete Kennedy. “This boy is a big mover and bred for performance, talent, versatility and agility — he will excel in any discipline,” Mr Parnham said. The horse will have a new home in Esperance with the successful bidders Scott and Bianca Lawrence. Also making top money was Too Smooth For Cat — a 10-year old Quarterhorse gelding from Bianca Graham’s Trade Mark Equine stables that sold for $18,500. Ms Graham said the fully trained cutting horse was “soft to ride in the snaffle, quiet, good to handle — catch, trim and transport”. “He would be well suited to challenge cutting and drafting — one for the whole family,” she said. This Smooth Blue Cat-sired gelding will have his new home with Denmark buyer M. Toner. Vendor Candy Hudson offered Nick Of Time, a nine-year-old Quarterhorse chestnut gelding that was presented by Rhys Morrissey — with the bidding not reaching the reserve price. The horse was sold in a post-sale agreement for $20,000 to Williams’ account Warrenin Gully Farms. Elders Elite Horse Sale co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk said the objective of the event was to unite the equine community across WA. “An important aspect of this combined event was to raise charity funds for Dolly’s Dream and the RFDS,” he said. “The charity auction raised $11,475 which will be split between nominated organisations, including Dolly’s Dream and RFDS WA. “There were eight items donated in the auction including a service fee for Townes Metallica, donated by Townes Performance Horses that raised $4750.”