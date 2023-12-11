One of WA’s premium female cattle sales reflected a drop in values, but the quality remained prime grade with the top-priced pen of six Hereford cross Friesian heifers selling to a top of $3500/head. Overall, the annual Elders Supreme Springing F1 Heifer Sale held on December 8 at the Boyanup saleyards offered 522 PTIC heifers with 515 sold on the fall of the hammer for a gross of $1,115,700. This was down $454,700 on last year when 494 head sold to a top of $4100 and a gross of $1,570,400. The PTIC heifer offering included a total of 465 Angus cross Friesians, 21 Hereford cross Friesians, 14 Murray Grey cross Friesians, five Shorthorn cross Friesians and nine Speckle Park cross Friesians. ANGUS CROSS FRIESIAN The Angus cross Friesian line-up consisted of 74 pens, offered from 12 vendors, that reached a top price of $1950 twice and an overall average price of $2138/head. The two equal top-price buyers included the Dunnet family, trading as OM Dunnet & Co in Nannup, who secured a pen of six Angus cross Friesian heifers pregnancy-tested in-calf to a Blackrock Angus bull — due to calf from January 20 to March 30 and offered by the Milner family, of Busselton. Fourth-generation cattle producer Kim Dunnet, whose family goes back to dairy production, said he preferred the maiden Angus cross heifers mated to Blackrock bulls for easy calving, before putting a European bull over them as second calvers. “Our vealer production utilises our region’s high rainfall for a grass-fed finish at our Scott River property,” he said. “Although beef prices have been disappointing, the industry has been very good for my family’s livelihood.” The Dunnets secured a second pen of six Angus cross Friesian heifers also offered by Milner Farms. The other $2950 equal top-priced buyer was Ross Thornton, who trades as R & P Thornton in Denmark. Mr Thornton secured a pen of seven synchronised AI mated Angus cross Friesian heifers PTIC to an Angus bull — due to calf from January 25 to February 10 and offered by the Merritt family, of Elgin Dairies. After supporting the sale for about 30 years, he selected for a line of quality heifers that were wide across the pin bones, and represented easy calvers with quiet temperaments. As a Coles supermarket vealer supplier, Mr Thornton will use Naracoopa Simmental bulls over the second calvers for extra muscle growth. He also secured a pen of seven AI synchronised mated Angus cross Friesian heifers for $2650/head as offered by the Roberts family, of Elgin. Michael Roberts and his family, who sold the $4100 top-priced pen at last year’s sale, were the largest vendors this year with their offering of 87 head of Angus cross Friesian PTIC mated to a Unison Limousin bull. He sources his heifers from dairies before preparing them as PTIC to Unison Limousin bulls. “The Limousin influence over Angus cross Friesian heifers produces calves with greater lean meat yield to bone ratio,” Mr Roberts said. “The butchers prefer this type with less fat dressing on the carcase, and the Limousin cross Angus wins most of the carcase competition awards. “It was difficult to go backwards with values at this year’s sale, but we were very proud to offer cattle in excellent condition.” Voume buyer and 21-year sale supporter Peter Ross, of Denmark, secured a total of 46 heifers for an average price of $1940. He was selecting for quality Angus cross heifers that would calve after February 1. MURRAY GREY CROSS FRIESIAN Two vendors offered the Murray Grey cross Friesian AI synchronised option, with two pens of three heifers from the Roberts family selling for $2750/head to buying account JW Bridger and MS Cavallo. Elgin Dairies also offered two pens of four heifers that sold for $2700 and $1800. HEREFORD CROSS FRIESIAN The Roberts family offered all four pens of Hereford cross Friesian heifers, all AI syncronised mated to a Unison Limousin bull, with a pen of six selling for a sale top price of $3500/head to the Dunnet family. Mr Dunnet said he would consider retaining any suitable F2 females from the Hereford cross Friesian heifers to use in the breeding herd for increased hybrid vigour and growth along with the larger capacity of the Hereford content. Mr Roberts said the “roomy” Hereford cross Friesian heifers were difficult to source from breeding suppliers, but they were well worth the effort. SPECKLE PARK CROSS FRIESIAN Two vendors offered the Speckle Park cross Friesian option with one pen of seven heifers from the Roberts family that sold for $2050/head to Graham Ayres, of Bornholm. Mr Ayres was recognised for delivering superior eating quality in the 2023 Meat Standards Australia Excellence in Eating Quality Awards, by Meat and Livestock Australia. He won the award for WA’s most outstanding MSA beef producer band 1 (larger non-grainfed) producer in the awards announced last month. “I contribute a good amount of my first MSA win to selecting quality stock at the Elders sale and the use of Quicksilver Charolais bulls,” Mr Ayers said. The long-time supporter of the sale also secured four pens of Angus cross Friesian heifers, selecting for good shape and temperament. SHORTHORN CROSS FRIESIAN Mr Ayers also secured the only pen of five Shorthorn cross Friesian heifers AI synchronised mated to a Unison Limousin bull, as offered by the Roberts family and secured for $2050/head to close out the sale. Elders auctioneer Pearce Watling said given how the beef market has been “it was a tremendous sale”. “We sold above expectations with a full gallery of return buyers,” he said.