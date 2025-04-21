The Federal Government has tipped $2 million in to help bankroll the world’s biggest sheep, lamb and wool conference: LambEx. More than 1400 people are expected to descend on Adelaide from July 8 to 10 for the biennial event, which aims to promote Australia’s sheep and lamb industry as highly progressive and professional. LambEx26 taskforce chair and producer Jamie Heinrich welcomed the funding boost, which was made by Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins at the Meat Processing and Export Conference in Queensland earlier this month. “It’s amazing to secure the support of the Government — again — for such an important event,” he said. “Hosting globally significant industry conferences like LambEx reinforces our leading position within the international market. “More than 1400 people from across the entire sheep supply chain attended LambEx24, and LambEx26 is already set to be bigger and better than ever.” Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner — whose organisation lobbied for the funding — said LambEx26 continued to unite the entire supply chain. “LambEx26 will be a national and international platform for our whole industry to explore the latest developments and innovations for the industry, both on the farm and across the supply chain,” she said. Ms Skinner said the financial investment was fantastic news for the entire sector and a win for sheep producers. “Hearing about this funding, while gathered with the nation’s leading lamb processors and exporters, at MPEC, is a powerful moment for the supply chain,” she said. “LambEx isn’t just a conference — it’s the biggest gathering of bright minds, bold ideas, and top-quality lamb lovers in Australia. “With strong government backing, industry support, and growing momentum from previous events, LambEx26 is set to raise the ‘baaa’ once again.”