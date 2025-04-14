A Jurien Bay-bred Droughtmaster bull sold for the $16,000 top price at the Mutton family’s Fieldhouse Droughtmaster Stud Bull Sale, where many pastoralists secured top picks to work in the State’s north. Fieldhouse stud co-principal Ken Mutton and his family were keen to host the sale after taking a pause last year, cancelling the auction due to tough seasonal conditions in the north, instead selling privately. Again, taking its place at The Bos Indicus Week day-three position and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on April 9, the Mutton family opened the gates to their Summer Green property at Jurien Bay. The catalogue included 100 Fieldhouse Droughtmaster bulls of which 12 were withdrawn from sale and 33 bulls were passed in resulting in 55 sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $4836/head. Seven of the passed-in bulls sold immediately after the sale. The sale topper, Fieldhouse BC7 195 (PP), was secured by pastoralist Sean Darcy of Lyndon Cattle Trust in Carnarvon. Mr Darcy said the 636kg July 2023-drop son of Glendlands D Axel, offered as lot 4, represented outcross genetics for his herd bull breeding program. “He (F 195) had good length, was well-muscled, and I plan to put him over stud heifers,” he said. Mr Darcy runs a breeding herd of Droughtmaster cross Red Angus breeders with the assistance of farm manager Scott Keilar. The $11,000 second top-priced bull, Fieldhouse BC7 130 (PP) offered as lot 7 was secured by Tom Price-based Hooley Hills manager Dave Batty. Mr Batty said the 658kg April 2023 drop bull, sired by Glendlands D Axel was structurally sound with a “tidy underline”. He also secured three sons of Sevenell Mandrake for a total overall four-bull total of $6250. The bulls will go to work over a pure Droughtmaster commercial herd of 2000 head at Hooley Hills. Nutrien Livestock agent Craig Walker secured a Glenlands J Voltage son for return Yalgoo-based buyer C Harvey. The 580kg May 2023-drop double polled bull, offered as lot one, recorded a morphology test of 87 per cent. Mr Walker also secured two other bulls for C Harvey for $4000 each. Nutrient Livestock agent Leon Goad secured four bulls on behalf of Exmouth-based Bullara Estates to a top of $8000 and average price of $5760. “I was selecting for good fleshing types with muscle and bone and tidy underlines,” he said. “These bulls will run in a 2200 head pure Droughtmaster breeding herd.” Nutrien Livestock agent Richard Keach secured four bulls for Carnarvon-based Mardathuna station to a top of $7000 and average price of $6250. Yarney Cattle Trust boss Joe de Pledge and his team secured 12 bulls to a top of $5000 and average price of $4167. Mr de Pledge said he was selecting for herd bulls with tidy underlines, good heads, and plenty of bone and muscle. “These bulls will work at my son’s, Cob Darcy, Carnarvon station with 2500 Droughtmaster breeders,” he said. The 84-year-old, who was the first to introduce Droughtmaster cattle in WA’s north, said the secret to a long-life was “working hard”. The Australian Droughtmaster Association president Steve Farmer secured 11 bulls on behalf of Fitzroy-based GoGo station manager Chris Towne. Mr Farmer said the Fieldhouse sale reflected dry seasonal conditions. “I enjoyed my visit to WA and the Droughtmaster cattle presented well and represented quality genetics,” he said. “WA studs were investing heavily in genetics which reflects in the bulls they are breeding.” Newest Elders livestock agent recruit Jack Tierney secured five bulls for Carnarvon-based Winning Station to a top of $5000 and average price of $4600 “Six weeks in the job and I attended the sale to select doubled polled bulls that had good 400-day weights,” he said. Regans Ford-based 3 Sons Santa Gertrudis stud principals Matt and Mel Leeds offered four bulls at the Fieldhouse sale, but unfortunately all were passed-in. The 3 Sons’ bulls were by Goolagong sires and were all between 32 and 34 months-of-age. FIELDHOUSE DROUGHTMASTER BULL SALE Offered: 88 Sold: 55 Top price: $16,000 Average: $4836