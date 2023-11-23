The first delivery of live sheep to Saudi Arabia since it stopped importing from Australia in 2012 is expected to take place in December with Emanuel Exports undertaking a trial run to test its in-country protocols in line with the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System. Federal Member for O’Connor Rick Wilson said the company planned to send a small consignment of 5000 head of sheep on a Kuwait Livestock Transport and Trading vessel in early December to ensure it was compliant. If so, it would send a second voyage within a short turnaround period with a larger consignment. Mr Wilson said the reopening of the Saudi trade could see KLTT operate a second vessel out of WA on a more consistent basis in order to meet the demand, which in the past has reached more than 500,000 head from Australia. KLTT has two single-tiered vessels in operation, the Al Messilah and the Al Kuwait, which is the largest of the two and has been deployed to the African and European market where it has been able to transport large quantities of supply back to Kuwait and Gulf States without the strict regulations imposed by Australia. An Emanuel Exports spokesman confirmed Mr Wilson’s comments about the first consignment to Saudi Arabia and said all the requisite approvals had been put in place but it was subject to the Department of Agriculture for final approval, which would happen after vet checks of the stock before loading. He said KLTT also had an option to charter another vessel to meet the Saudi demand if it was profitable to do so. Mr Wilson said it was a good time for exporters to develop new markets with the price of sheep in WA the lowest in a decade. “We’d hope that once those markets are established and the prices return to being profitable for producers that they would continue to take our sheep,” Mr Wilson said. Corrigin sheep producer and Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt said the WA industry had been “waiting for this announcement” and it was “very timely” with the industry suffering from low prices, an over-supply of sheep on farms and no ability to offload quickly as local processors were at capacity. “Saudi was once our largest importer of sheep and to renew that partnership is very timely and extremely valuable given the situation we are in at the moment,” Mr Bolt said. “Any ability to shift sheep will take the pressure off producers who have sheep sitting on farms, and new season wether lambs.” Live export voyages to the Middle East have been occurring without independent observers on board since the Israel/Gaza conflict erupted in early October. A department spokeswoman said on October 9 that the department had “paused the deployment” of independent observers on livestock vessels to all countries in the Middle East region “due to the changing and uncertain security conditions”. “The decision was taken by the relevant officer under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 as independent observers are departmental employees,” the spokeswoman said. “The situation is being continuously monitored, and observer deployments will recommence when their safety can be reasonably assured.” This was being conducted by on- board accredited veterinary officers, stock hands and reports from the master of the vessel. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said exporters had shown for two years during COVID that they have been able to operate transparently without an observer on board and they would benefit from being able to utilise the extra room to add an additional stock hand to assist with livestock monitoring and animal husbandry.