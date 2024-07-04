Former live exporter Wellard has sold one of its last two livestock carriers for more than $18 million, citing a “tipping point” in maintenance costs and profitability. In an announcement to the ASX this week, Wellard confirmed the sale of its oldest vessel, the M/V Ocean Ute, to Israeli live exporter Bassem Dabbah Shipping for $US12 million. Wellard executive chair John Klepec said the company had secured a sale price above the 30-year-old ship’s current net book value. “The M/V Ocean Ute has been a good vessel for Wellard, and helped us meet a price point in the market,” he said. “But it is about to reach a tipping point with respect to market value, maintenance costs, future cash generation and profitability, so the sale is a good outcome for Wellard and its shareholders.” Once a major player in live cattle and sheep exports, Wellard has in recent years shifted to operating livestock carriers for charter customers. The Ocean Ute achieved mixed utilisation in the second half of the 2024 financial year, when it was idle until late February and then fully booked for the remainder of the period. “The board therefore took the decision to crystalise its value now,” Mr Klepec said. “We have booking notes in hand up until the vessel’s planned last voyage for Wellard in September 2024, when the transaction is expected to complete.” The Wellard board intends to return most of the net sales proceeds to its shareholders — including cattle tycoon and winemaker Paul Holmes à Court, who has a 15.8 per cent stake in the company — and is “considering the available options of doing so”. Should the board decide on a capital return to shareholders, it would require shareholder approval at Wellard’s 2024 annual general meeting and the receipt of tax advice, the company said. The price of Wellard shares had more than doubled on Tuesday, from 1.75¢ to 3.5¢ per share, after the announcement of the sale Monday. The announcement came on the same day laws to ban live sheep exports by sea from Australia passed Parliament after being rammed through the Senate Monday night. While Wellard has not been involved in the sheep shipping trade for several years, live cattle exporters are on tenterhooks amid speculation their industry will be next on the chopping block. Meanwhile, the company remains in talks to resolve a dispute over the ownership of its last remaining vessel, the Ocean Drover. The company said it was continuing to engage “productively” with KPMG as the liquidators of Singapore-based Ruchira Ships Limited, the Ocean Drover’s registered owner, to seek a commercial resolution resulting in the return to Wellard of “full, unencumbered legal title” to the vessel. “We expect to be able to update shareholders about the progress of these negotiations when the company releases its full year financials in late August,” Mr Klepec said. “In the interim, the bareboat charter continues with excellent utilisation.” Demand for the Ocean Drover has been “strong” according to Wellard, with the ship fully utilised for the calendar year to date, shuttling between South America and Turkey. Mr Klepec said Wellard had charters for the Ocean Drover committed through to the end of the year.