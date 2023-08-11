Gairdner-based Coromandel Poll Merino stud is an innovative farming enterprise owned by the Campbell family, who are passionate about their Merino breeding producing a true dual-purpose animal for red meat protein and natural woollen fibre. Stud principal Michael Campbell said the combination of two premium products (wool and meat) was complementary, with qualities that were natural, renewable and sustainable. “Merino sheep have been a long-term focus to edge forward in the cyclical nature of markets that require combining a high-value fleece suitable for a varied range of environments,” he said. “We have been achieving pregnancy scanning results of 60-70 per cent multiples setting up for a strong lambing with a quick-maturing lamb with a balanced carcase and good eating quality traits. “Through carefully measured selections, our woolclip produces a white, waxy, well-nourished, high-yielding fleece with well-aligned fibre.” Mr Campbell said Coromandel’s stud sire selection to breed a quality dual-purpose flock was dependent on Sheep Genetics Australian Sheep Breeding Values, particularly traits that reduced micron, increased body weight and growth with positive fat and muscle scores and improved fertility. “We decided to join MerinoSelect in 2002, when Sheep Genetics began measuring Merino carcase traits,” he said. “Eye muscle depth, fat and growth had been recorded at the stud since then. “These important and historical recordings of body weights, fleece tests and wool weights allowed us to benchmark our animals against the Sheep Genetics database — selecting for worm-resistance was later added.” Mr Campbell said the original formula his father Ian began using in the late 1960s was still the basis for the selection of breeding animals. “There must first be sound structure, free of faults, with good growth rates, plus an emphasis on easy-care types able to perform in the south-coast environment,” he said. “We then look at the Australian Sheep Breeding Values to fine-tune the selection of sires and breeding dams.” Coromandel began its embryo transplant program in 2005 to accelerate genetic gain. “One of our original ET ewes, 020466, performed amazingly and proved to be an elite dam,” Mr Campbell said “Embryo transfer has continued to speed up our genetic progress, meeting many trait objectives in a much shorter time frame” Coromandel considers every tool to improve its genetic and progressive improvements. “We continue to invest in artificial insemination and embryo transfer to select both sire and dams that are trait leaders,” Mr Campbell said. “The animals must have good resilience to handle a wide range of seasonal conditions. “Genomics are an important tool adding accuracy to the selection process.” Coromandel is on the south coast, 40km west of Bremer Bay. It is a mixed farming operation running 5500 Poll Merinos, 2600 head mated to Poll Merino sires and 600 mated to terminal sires. The Campbells crop 2100ha comprising canola, barley, wheat, oats and lupins. “Generally, we have a two to three-year crop phase with the pasture one to three years,” Mr Campbell said. “Good legume-based pastures are essential in maintaining soil fertility and soil carbon levels and weed management.” The Campbell family will host their annual on-property ram sale on Tuesday, September 26 with inspections from 10am and sale at 1pm, with 80 Poll Merino rams on offer.