A must event for all astute cattlemen and women is the Gandy Angus Open Day where a top draft of powerful Angus bulls can be inspected before the upcoming sale. The Gandy family have backed their genetics by entering bulls into the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program for the last three years. About 30 bulls from across Australia are selected each year (cohort) and joined to 2000 Angus cows by fixed-time artificial insemination to achieve approximately 25 calves per sire. In 2022, Gandy’s Q202 (Diamond One All In) was accepted into Cohort 13 alongside many well-known AI sires such as Texas Iceman R725, Lawsons Rocky R4010, Moogenilla Quinella Q33, Knowla So Right S48, Rissington Sovereign Q485 and KO Beast Mode P17. Q202 produced 28 calves that averaged 40.4kg born and an average gestation length of 280 days. For 200-day weight and docility, Q202’s progeny ranked 3rd overall for each of the traits out of a total 27 bulls in the cohort. Gandy Angus stud principal Kim Gandy said Q202’s key traits would increase client’s profitability. “We are very proud to see our bulls producing excellent results when compared with some of the best genetics and leading studs in Australia and New Zealand,” he said. For Cohort 14 (2023) T2 (Gandy Fair N Square) had been accepted and for the just announced Cohort 15 (2024). “We have had U120 (Gandy Man in Black) accepted as well,” Mr Gandy said. “We’ve once again been identified as a ‘top stud’ and are pleased to be included in the Bush Agribusiness Top Studs 2024 publication.” Gandy Angus will offer 55 “powerful bulls” at its sale at the Boyanup Saleyards on Thursday, November 21, that will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Inspection of the sale bulls will be available at the on-farm open day next Thursday, November 7 from 11am. Catalogues are now available online with postings next week. The bulls are 18 to 22 months-of-age and are sons of new and exclusive genetics by AI sires including LAR Man in Black, Mill Brae Benchmark and Texas Iceman. Also homebred sires include Gandy Stellar S195 and Gandy Geddes S192, that have produced some exceptional sons. The catalogue runs deep with bulls that combine excellent phenotype and structure with breed-leading performance and growth rate for assisting producers with profitable progeny. The first six bulls have been used in the stud. Mr Gandy said Lot 1 represents a “true stud sire” with exceptional progeny on the ground. “He is out of Diamond Tree Bronc P32, who has produced numerous top-selling sons,” he said. “T53 is very quiet and a true foot improver, he has excellent feet and structure himself as well as EBVs in the top one per cent for claw and angle. “Lot 2 is an eye-catching Man in Black son who was also used in the stud. He is easy-doing and well-muscled, out of a Gandy Stunner R15.” Mr Gandy said home bred bulls were “more than holding their own” including Lot 3, Gandy Geddes U155. “Gandy Stellar S195, a homebred son of Sitz Stellar out of Gandy Innovation P39, has bred exceptionally and has numerous sons in the sale including Lot 4, out of a Millah Murrah Nugget dam, a bull that is incredibly docile with an impressive set of EBVs,” he said.