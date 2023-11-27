A Manjimup-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $15,000 at the Gandy Angus Annual Bull Sale that brought 57 registered buyers to the first seedstock sale of the 2023-24 bull selling season. The sale was conducted by Elders on November 23 at the Boyanup selling complex and offered 62 bulls and eight PTIC heifers with 49 bulls sold for an average price of $6790/head. All eight heifers sold to a top of $6800 and average price of $6008. This compares to last year’s sale, hosted by the Gandy family, that offered 69 rising two-year-old bulls with 65 sold to a top-price of $17,000 and average price of $8977. Stud principal Kim Gandy said the average bull-price deficit of $2187/head was reflective of lower commercial cattle prices paid to producers resulting in lower confidence levels within the industry. On the other hand, the eight heifers offered and sold realised an increased average price of $758/head on last year reflecting producer’s interest in maintaining improved quality within their female breeding herds. Mr Gandy said he was pleased with the overall sale result with a large crowd of buyers support making their bidding intentions known in a time of challenging market conditions. “The sale had some highs and lows, and it is hoped market conditions will improve soon so producers can rebuild their confidence in the cattle market,” he said. The sale topper, Gandy Nugget T291, was secured by long-time Gandy bull buyer Anthony McDonald, of Esperance — who half-way through harvest, made his bids through AuctionsPlus. Mr McDonald, who runs a 50-year mixed cropping, sheep and Angus cattle enterprise secured two other Angus bulls to put the trio over his herd of 500 breeders. “I attended the Gandy Angus inspection day to select out my top picks and was very impressed with all three, particularly the growth of the Nugget bull,” he said. “I’ve used Gandy Nugget bulls in the past and they turn out some exceptional calves — this new bull will go over mature cows.” Gandy Nugget T291 was by homebred sire Diamond One Nugget R104, going back to Millah Murrah Nugget N266, with the young sale bull having exceptional growth Estimated Breeding Values that measured in the top one per cent of the breed. The 2022 March-drop sale bull T291, sold as lot 36, recorded an EBV birthweight of +6.2 and was in the top 1one per cent for 200, 400 and 600-day weights with figures of +71, +131 and +173 respectively. Mr McDonald also secured Gandy Paratrooper T74 (AI), a grandson of Millah Murray Paratrooper P15, which he bought for the sale’s second top-price of $14,000. This February 2022-drip bull was catalogued as suitable for heifer mating and recorded in the top 5 per cent for 400-day weight and had a top 5 per cent $A-L selecting index value of $437. The third sale bull secured by Mr McDonald was an AI son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39, which topped off his early season bull-buying order of three different bloodlines. Gandy Angus, established in 1986, has matured with its offering of sale bulls from both top-end AI sires and performance enriched homebred sires as reflective in this year’s sale. The six sale bulls reaching the five-figure amounts were divided equally as either AI or homebred sons. This included the two $11,000 equal third top-priced bulls with one — Gandy Fair-N-Square T119 (AI), secured by BT Venn, of Pinjarra — and the other bull, Gandy Stunner T233 — by homebred sire Diamond One Stunner — secured by TJ & MB Waugh, of Manjimup. Long-time Gandy Angus client Brett Waugh was also the volume buyer of PTIC stud heifers securing six to a top of $6200 and average price of $5367. Other regular volume buyers included Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd, who secured six bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $6083. Mr Vaughn, who manages 4000 breeders, said the quality of the Gandy bulls was “exceptional” and he was happy to take home six bulls including two lower birthweight heifer bulls. “To work around lower cattle prices, we will retain more heifers until market conditions improve,” he said. Mr Gandy said he was delighted to have Bowie Beef back at the sale with that buyer securing three bulls to a top of $10,500 — for Gandy William of Stern T153 (AI), with the Bridgetown account paying an overall average price of $7667. He said T153 was in the top 5 per cent for scrotal size (+4.1) and had an EBV leg of +0.76 plus was in the top 15 per cent for NFI-I at -0.16. Following the November sale, Gandy Angus will offer a selection of quality yearling bulls in April.