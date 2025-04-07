The Gandy family, of Gandy Angus stud in Manjimup, will offer 70 powerful ready-to-work animals at their Yearling Bull Sale on Monday, April 14 at the Boyanup saleyards that will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Stud co-principal Kim Gandy said the line-up included “incredible depth” throughout the catalogue. “These bulls will not let you down and they will be a reliable, proven addition to your herd to get cows in calf and produce profitable progeny,” he said. “On offer are new and exclusive genetics combined with a powerful maternal herd built through 40 years of breeding. “You don’t need to compromise with Gandy Angus bulls — they are equipped with phenotype, structure, docility and impressive, breed-leading Estimated Breeding Values.” Mr Gandy said the offering included 13 sons by LVVF Tanker, a new exclusive calving ease sire with explosive growth and exceptional fertility that could be used on both heifers and cows. There are 11 Baldridge Goal Keeper sons on offer. This sire’s progeny has been topping sales and are sought-after for their docility, growth and carcase. Another sire continuing to gain popularity, and exclusive to Gandy Angus in WA, is Mill Brae Benchmark. Mr Gandy said Benchmark had bred balanced, well-structured progeny that “continues to impress”. “Our first heifers calved this year, and have impressive udder quality,” he said. “Australian sire Black Angus Wattle Street Q127 is a breed leader for docility, feet, growth and eye muscle area. “We are pleased to offer five sons in this yearling sale, including lot 7, with his eye-catching length and excellent pedigree.” Also on offer are the first sons of previous sale-topper Gandy Paratrooper T53, Millah Murrah Rocketman, that continues to produce balanced, well-muscled sons, and Gandy All In Q202, a sire that has topped Angus Australia’s Cohort 13 for growth traits and docility. The bulls have had all health checks and vaccinations and semen testing, and “buyers can purchase with confidence”. The bulls are ready to work, averaging 600kg across the sale team, topping at 696kg. The catalogue and videos are available online, and online bidding will be available through AuctionsPlus. To find out more, contact Mr Gandy at 0428 761 348. GANDY ANGUS YEARLING BULL SALE Date: Monday, April 14 On offer: 70 bulls Venue: Boyanup saleyards Information: 0429 761 348