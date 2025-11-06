Gandy Angus to offer 62 bulls at Boyanup saleyards

Gandy Angus will offer 62 powerful bulls combining maternal pedigrees built over 40 years and excellent sire bloodlines to produce progeny with unmatched Estimated Breeding Values and commercial performance. The bull offering will take place at the Gandy family’s annual sale to be conducted at the Boyanup saleyards on November 27, starting at 11.30am. Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy said the catalogue represented unmatched Estimated Breeding Values with commercial performance. “These bulls are bred for optimum levels of growth and performance,” he said. “We utilise genomics with data collection — our experience of living and working with the cattle aims to produce bulls that will breed profitable progeny. “Bulls that weigh heavy and are in demand alongside their female sisters that are retained as future breeders.” Mr Gandy said the November sale date was not in the traditional run of bull sales time frame but was meant to provide “incredible” buyers’ value. “I’ve spent 35 years selling two-year-old bulls in the traditional February-March time period,” he said. “It became apparent that selling bulls earlier, when they are ready, had so many benefits for the animal and the buyer. “It’s better to sell them coming off prime green grass.” Mr Gandy said the gamble of hosting an early sale ensured what was best for the animal and provided better-valued bulls. “The bulls pick themselves for our April and November sales,” he said. “The earlier-born and maturing bulls are prime for our April sale and ready to work as yearlings. “Later-born bulls are more conducive to the November sale.” Featured sire Gandy Fair N Square T2 has six sons in this year’s sale. “He is also part of Angus Australia Sire Benchmarking program cohort 14 — he was used on our heifers — an earlier maturing type that is a heifer option with shape and eye appeal,” Mr Gandy said. “This program benchmarks our sires against those across Australia, US and New Zealand — this has given confidence in our breeding direction. “Our bulls and their progeny have always performed incredibly well — going back to Kojonup and Narrogin grass-fed bull trials. “Our clients perform well in the Meat Standards Association grading competitions.” The Gandy Angus inspection open day will be held on November 13. Private inspections are welcome anytime. For more information, contact Mr Gandy on 0428 761 348.