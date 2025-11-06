LambEx, the world’s biggest sheep, lamb and wool forum, will open its doors for WA sheep producers to participate in its 2026 Australian Meat Processor Corporation Carcase Showcase. Carcase showcase manager Jason Schulz said WA sheep producers would have their first opportunity to process their lambs locally for next year’s event in March. “Expressions of interest are now open for WA producers wanting to process lambs at WA Meat Marketing Co-operative International at Katanning,” he said. “This expanded processing capability follows unprecedented WA interest in LambEx26 Carcase Showcase. “Adding a WA processor to the showcase takes away the barrier of freight and logistics for local sheep producers, and we hope it will encourage a few extra to take part.” Mr Schulz said The LambEx26 AMPC Carcase Showcase would give WA producers a rare insight into how their lambs performed in the chiller, linking genetics, nutrition, and management directly to meat quality and commercial outcomes. He said unlike a competition, the showcase focused on benchmarking lambs against a national dataset, and sharing learnings to improve industry performance. “Standout results will be recognised, but the emphasis will be on commercial insight and transparency,” he said. Katanning sheep producer David Thompson said the LambEx AMPC Carcase Showcase was an opportunity for WA sheep producers to accurately understand the quality of the lambs they were producing. “I’m going to enter because I want to know whether we are producing the right sort of product to meet consumer demand,” he said. “It’s also about being proactive — particularly for Merino breeders who have traditionally relied on live export. “Getting these carcase measurements will be fundamental to proving our lambs are as good as any other breed in Australia, and I hope this showcase might help processors in WA fast-track putting this measurement technology into kill chains.” So far, 56 sheep producers from across the country have submitted expressions of interest for the LambEx26 AMPC Carcase Showcase. Expressions of interest are open to all WA lamb producers across grass-fed, grain-fed and feedlot systems until November 23. Entires must consist of one line of 100 marked ready lambs from a consistent management group, and NLIS eID tags are mandatory. Delivery to WAMMCO will be required by March 9 for processing on March 10. To find out more, visit lambex.org.au/ampc-carcase-showcase-26. LambEx26 will run from July 7-10 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.