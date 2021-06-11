The Pugh family, of Summit Gelbvieh stud, in Narrikup, were announced the overall winners in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge at an awards function in Albany on Friday.

For John and Kim Pugh, who run the stud with their four daughters, Alexandra Riggall, Clare King, Harriet and Georgia Pugh, the win in this prestigious feedlot competition was their first after participating in all seven Challenges since 2015.

It was a proud moment for Mr Pugh and his family, who established Summit Gelbvieh in 1995, when they accepted the trophy for their pure Gelbvieh team of one heifer and two steers.

“Our Gelbvieh team was sired by one of my favourite bulls (Summit Goldfinger),” Mr Pugh said.

During a time when beef cattle prices were at all-time highs, he said It was exciting times for the beef industry.

“Our cattle are well suited for feedlot profitability and it was exceptional that our team was best in processor performance and also placed runner-up in the feedlot performance category,” Mr Push said.

“We have been selecting Gelbvieh cattle from North America bloodlines to perform in the Australian environment with the ability to put down fat.

“We believe Gelbvieh cattle are ideal for any cross breeding program.”

Mrs King said the win was one of the highest accolades for her family’s work with Gelbvieh cattle.

“We have a strong belief in the breed, particularly for their dual purpose qualities,” she said.