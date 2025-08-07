Genetic selection driving better sheepmeat eating quality

Kate Rummery Merino genetics make up the biggest proportion of the Australian sheep flock, and while traditionally bred for their wool production, they also significantly contribute to sheepmeat production. Many breeders have been breeding a more dual-purpose Merino over the last two decades, finding value in the Merino carcase. Historically, breeding objectives have focussed on increasing growth rates and fleece value, driving farm profitability. The scope of the modern breeding program has expanded to include emphasis on improving eating quality of sheepmeat with the uptake of technology in plant to measure eating quality at chain speed and Australian Sheep Breeding Values to predict the genetic merit for eating quality on live animals early in life. The eating quality of sheepmeat has been extensively researched, finding a strong link between consumer eating quality sensory score data for tenderness, juiciness and flavour, and meat quality traits like intramuscular fat and shear force at five days of aging. Intramuscular fat is the amount of fat that sits within the muscle, commonly referred to as marbling. Recent developments in technology means that processors can now measure intramuscular fat at chain speed, offering huge potentials to improve value-based marketing of sheepmeat based on eating quality. Another significant trait contributing to consumer eating quality preferences is shear force, which is a measure of the amount of force required to cut through the loin after five days of aging the carcase. Shear force is a measure of tenderness and is strongly correlated with consumer testing. Both IMF and SHEARF5 are considered difficult to measure traits as they need to be measured on a carcase — so being able to predict these early in life and on a live animal is important. The Resource Flock routinely collects IMF and SHEARF5, which enabled the development of IMF and SHEARF5 ASBVs in the early 2010s and continues to provide a good reference for breeders from which to make selection decisions. Predictions of animals’ genetic merit for IMF and SHEARF5 have evolved, with a more comprehensive genomic analysis implemented in 2017 and more data underpinning ASBVs, which has enabled Merino breeders to start to make improvements in eating quality alongside improvements for economic production traits like growth and fleece value. IMF and SHEARF5 are both unfavourably correlated with growth and yield traits like post weaning weight and lean meat yield, so historically, as flocks selected for high growth and yielding animals eating quality declined. ASBVs enable breeders to select for ‘curve benders’ — those animals that have high genetic merit for both growth and eating quality. It is evident that during the last three years IMF and SHEARF5 have plateaued and even started moving in a favourable direction again. Improving eating quality has occurred with no impact on the rate of genetic gain in traits like PWT and LMY. So, Merino breeders now have the tools to identify animals that bend the unfavourable correlation between growth and eating quality, meaning they can breed animals that grow faster and have better eating quality. Sheepmeat pricing has been traditionally driven by weight and age using dentition, but the industry is at a turning point, where the quality of meat produced and the ability to consistently produce sheepmeat of a certain quality is becoming more important. The commercialisation of the Meat Standards Australia sheepmeat cuts-based model will enable processors to sort cuts from carcases based on eating quality and enable significant value to be captured from customers and then shared along the supply chain. The MSA sheepmeat cuts-based model utilises technologies implemented on plant to measure carcase traits at chain speed, including intramuscular fat and lean meat yield percentages that explain the variation that exists in eating quality. Eating quality specifications can then be customised to underpin brands, allowing consumers to consistently purchase sheepmeat of a known standard. Genetic selection is a long-term solution to improving the eating quality of sheepmeat, providing permanent and cumulative change in flocks across Australia. Using ASBVs in selection decisions allows sheep producers to identify animals that help them to meet market specifications and breeding objectives in a balanced approach. Kate Rummery is a Sheep Genetics development officer.