Wongan Hills-based Mungatta Murray Grey stud, run by John and Leon Stickland, will offer 12 bulls at the Gingin Multibreed Bull Sale on March 7. Last year, the Stickland family celebrated 50 years of stud registration which goes back to when the late Clive Stickland founded the stud in 1973. This year’s Mungatta offering includes bulls with moderate birth weights and very even growth rates. First to be offered as lot 75 will be a silver coated Mungatta Waldorf T74, sired by M Talent Q12 and representing a heifer’s first calf. Mungatta studmaster John Stickland said the sale bull came with a “nice shape and a good coat”. From lot 76, Mungatta Wallace T81 sired by Mighty Leroy, will enter the sale ring — another silver bull that was catalogued as “easy doing” with a strong topline and structurally correct. The third silver bull, Mungatta Washington T53 will be offered as lot 77 — sired by Lindsay Nacho N33 and the heaviest at 748kg during the December weighing. Mr Stickland said T53 was out of a very consistent cow, Mungatta Dusky J92. The heavy-set bull recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +33, +55 and +74 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Mungatta Watson T48 enters the sale ring as lot 78 and is from high indexing sire Lindsay Metallic. “This sale bull is a very smart middle-of-the-road type,” Mr Stickland said. All Mungatta bulls have been semen-tested and examined by Farmwest as sound and double vaccinated with 7 in 1, Pestiguard, Vibriovax and Bovi shield. They have been tested negative for BVDV and ear notched and have a J-BAS 8 status. Pre-sale inspections of the bulls is available by contacting John Stickland on 0428 711 593 and Leon Stickland on 0428 711 061. MUNGATTA MURRAY GREY STUD Sale: March 7, at Gingin On offer: 12 bulls Information: 0428 711 593