The 36th Annual Gingin Bull Sale, set for March 7, promises to be packed with quality, with 87 bulls from four breeds in the line-up from some of the State’s best northern studs. The Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association 2024 multibreed sale follows strong sales from the previous three years, with average prices of $10,910 (2023), $9697 (2022) and $11,213 (2021). The sale continues to grow in numbers and this year the catalogue includes 63 Angus bulls from three studs, 11 Limousin bulls from two studs, 12 Murray Grey bulls from one stud and one Simmental bull. Leading the sale, the Sudlow family of Kapari Angus stud in Northampton, will offer 33 bulls. Their line-up includes sons of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, MM Nectar, and for the first year, sons of Texas Powerplay along with top international sires including Crackerjack and Powerpoint. Kapari co-principal Tony Sudlow said the stud’s homebred sires would have exceptional sons in the catalogue. “Of the nine offered in 2023, two sold to a top of $18,000, with the average of these sons more than $13,500,” he said. “Our focus continues to be on offering genetics that have the best commercial outcome for our valued clients.” Second in catalogue order, the Kupsch family, of Black Tara Angus stud in Allanooka, will offer 18 bulls. Their line-up includes sons of Montanna Elevation, Coonamble Investment P20, SAV Raindance, Millah Murrah Kloony N310, HF Alcatraz, EF Compliment and homebred Black Tara sons from Baldridge Beast Mode. Black Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch said the new sires represented had a strong consistency of type, enabling those chasing outcross blood lines the ability to take home an even and constant line with confidence. “From the battalion of sires on offer, lot 35, Black Tara Thunderstruck T44 is a standout bull from all angles,” he said. “This young bull offers a data package consisting of top 6 per cent or better for 200, 400 and 600-day weight and milk, and he is above breed average for all fat scores. David and Kim Topham, of Coomberdale, will offer 12 of their well-bred Cookalabi Angus bulls at Gingin. Their line-up includes good temperaments and sound structure. “Over the years, we have also placed a strong emphasis on fertility and milk production in our stud females, in addition to ease of calving and good feet,” David said. “We have been recording with Angus Breedplan since the early 1980s. “This year’s bulls have a full complement of Estimated Breeding Values including docility, which has been measured for a number of years.” The Stickland family of the Wongan Hills-based Mungatta Murray Grey stud will be offering 12 bulls at Gingin. Their line-up includes sons of homebred sire Mungatta Waldorf T74, and outside sires including Mighty Leroy and Lindsay Nacho N33, plus others. A standout and the heaviest in the catalogue, Mungatta Washington T53, will be offered as lot 77 — sired by Nacho. From the Limousin catalogue, the Kupsch family, of Allanooka, will offer eight exceptionally even bulls. Tara co-principal Brad Kupsch said there was representation from a small group of hand-picked Limousin bulls, including one LimFlex from a homebred sire going back to Jackaroo 2355 and Tara K29, and Raven Nemesis. “Limousin sale bull Tara Token T42 is a heterozygous polled black,” he said. “The balance of the Limo team offers buyers the modern Australian Limousin, with a good balance of growth, softness, and muscle, with a few homozygous poll options.” The Stickland family’s Woronyne Limousin stud will offer three bulls, all sired by W Nemo 17. The Bradford Cattle Co will offer one Simmental red coated bull, sired by Remington Red Label.