An Allanooka-bred Angus bull topped the 36th Annual Multibreed Gingin Bull Sale, selling for $25,000, with all 60 Angus bulls that were offered selling for an average price of $9366. The sale, hosted by the Midland Cattle Breeders’ Association on March 7 at the Gingin Recreation Centre, was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. The catalogue offered 60 Angus bulls, 10 Limousins, 12 Murray Greys and one Simmental bull, for a total of 83 bulls with 80 sold for an average price of $8575, down $2335/head on last year when 77 bulls sold for an average price of $10,910. The Limousin catalogue was also a sell-out, with all 10 bulls selling to a top of $11,000 and average price of $7000. The Murray Grey line-up offered 12 bulls with nine sold to a top of $6000 and average price of $5333, while the one Simmental bull sold for $6000. The sale was opened by MCBA president Tony Sudlow who said the beef cattle market was “expected to improve” by the time the first-drop calves sired by bulls purchased at the sale were ready to market. ANGUS The $25,000 top-priced bull, Black Tara Thunderstruck T44, was secured by repeat Walkaway buying account Bonegilla Grazing with the northern acclimatised bull heading back to the country he was bred at. Bonegilla Grazing cattleman Jason Kanny said he returned to the sale with the aim to find a sire with “growth and depth” for his family’s 300 Santa Gertrudis cross Angus breeding herd that turns out calves that are feedlot finished on the farm. “We turn out the calves after 98 days on feed at about 10 months of age and weighing between 520 and 540kg,” he said. Mr Kanny said the Biara blood Santa Gertrudis influence worked well with the crossbreeding program, with the crossbred calves gaining the appropriate weight from the hybrid vigour. The 914kg BT Thunderstuck T44, by US sire Montana Elevation 7108, was possibly the heaviest Angus bull in the catalogue and came with top 5 per cent or better Estimated Breeding Values including +66, +112 and +155 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Black Tara studmaster Brad Kupsch said the Montana genetics was new to his stud — bringing plenty of strength into the breeding program. “This Montana Elevation son had eye catching width, depth, length and power — he is just the way we like to breed them,” he said. Three other M Elevation sons sold, two at $10,000 each and one for $8000. Mr Kanny also secured Black Tara Invested T56, sired by Coonamble Investment P20 for $17,000. The $19,000 second top-priced bull, Kapari Nectar T31, offered by Tony and Liz Sudlow of Kapari Angus stud in Northampton, was secured by first-time Gingin Bull Sale buyer Jarrad Carroll, who trades as Rayview Farm in Kalgan. Mr Carroll said he had been chasing the Nectar bloodline for some time and was keen to find a suitable “sound bull with a good set of balanced figures” over his self-replacing Angus commercial herd. “I will run the low birthweight bull over some of our 200 heifers with expectations of producing sound replacement females,” he said. The 814kg Kapari Nectar T31, was sired by Millah Murrah Nectar N334 and out of Kapari Thunderbird N80 — the genetic combination producing an exceptional type, according to Mr Sudlow. “We love the muscle expression, width across the rump and overall balance in this sale bull that has outstanding phenotype and EBV figures, including a low +1.3 for birthweight,” he said. A Kaparie Nectar son topped last year’s sale, selling for an all-time sale record top-price of $34,000. Three other Nectar sons sold this year for an average price of $10,333. Also making top money was Kapari Crackerjack T54 secured for $18,000 and sold to regular repeat local buying account Bullrush Farm. This 800kg sale bull, sired by Musgrave Crackerjack came with a low EBV birthweight of +2.7, but its growth was up there with +56, +101, and +132 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Mr Sudlow said sale bull Kapari T54’s high growth would not compromise an increase in mature cow weight. David and Kim Topham, of Cookalabi Angus stud in Coomberdale, also offered a quality line-up of Angus bulls, with all 12 selling to a top of $8000 and average price of $5750. Two Cookalabi bulls hit the top money at $8000 each, with one sold through AuctionsPlus while the other sold to Badgingarra account Lara Downs. Mr Topham said they selected top incoming stud sires from the Vasse-based Blackrock Angus stud with great importance on docility. LIMOUSIN The Kupsch family also offered eight Limousin bulls that resulted in all selling to a top of $11,000 and average price of $7500. The $11,000 top priced Limflex bull, Tara Topdeck T79, was secured by repeat buyer Aldgate Limousin stud principal Pat Terpstra, of Waroona. Ms Terpstra said she would put the low birthweight bull (+0.8) over heifers in her stud female herd of 40 breeders. This 894kg 2022 March-drop bull, that had both the Limousin and Angus genetics from Tara and came with a black coat, was sired by Tara R103 and out of Tara Black R86. Another black coated bull, Tara Token T42, that weighed in at 762kg with “stud potential”, sold for $10,000 to Namban account Chris’s Contracting. Mr Kupsch said the homozygous polled bull had “great softness, brilliant depth of muscle, and an enviable spread of EBVs” — top 10 per cent for 200-day weight. The Stickland family, of Woronyne Limousin stud in Wongan Hills, offered two bulls, with both selling for $5000 each to Badgingarra account Birrawong Grazing — both bulls were sired by homebred Woronyne Nemo 17. MURRAY GREY Regular vendors John and Leon Stickland, of Mungatta Murrey Grey stud in Wongan Hills, offered 12 bulls, with nine sold to a top of $6000 and average price of $5333. Dandaragan-based account Mikkelsen and Wilson secured two of the $6000 bulls, including Mungatta Waldorf T74. This 2022 March drop 824kg bull was sired by Mungatta Talent Q12 and went back to grandsire Melaleuca Hakea H202. The same buyer secured Mungatta Wheeler Dealer T30 for $6000 — the 868kg bull was sired by Mungatta Timbuktu Q11 and went back to Lindsay Empire E46. The third $6000 bull, Mungatta Watson, sold to Toodyay account Warragenny Holdings. Mungatta stud co-principal David Stickland said the bull was the son of a high indexing sire. New buying account Saltwater Beef in Wannamal secured three Mungatta bulls for $5000 each, with the intention to run them on the Kalgoorlie-based Kanandah Station. Saltwater Beef principal Edmund Forrester secured the bulls on behalf of his father, Mark Forrester, who runs an organic commercial Murray Grey herd in the Goldfields. SIMMENTAL Bradford Cattle Company principals Patrick O’Dea and Asher Goddard brought their ET-bred Red Labels Tribute to test the waters at Gingin. It was the couple’s first bull offering at the sale and they brought the goods — the red coated Simmental had impressive genetics on “either side”. “His dam, Hobbs Livestock Red Party Girl, was the dam of the $32,000 top seller at the 2022 Simmental National Sale,” Mr O’Dea said. The eye-catching bull was secured by Bindoon account Pr & PM Fletcher, with Nutrien Livestock bidding on the buyer’s behalf.