Boyanup and Donnybrook-based Black Market Angus stud will offer 50 genomic tested sires in its 7th annual sale at Boyanup Saleyards on February 28, commencing at 11.30am. The Torrisi family have catalogued a blend of Angus bulls with proven genetics and exciting new bloodlines. Artificial insemination-bred sires represented will include Millah Murrah Paratrooper (13 sons), Landfall New Ground (six), Mogck Entice (four), Sterling Pacific (three), Texas Iceman (two) and Sydgen Enhance (one). Black Market stud co-principal Paul Torrisi said Paratrooper-sired bulls proved to be a popular choice at last year’s sale. “We have been delighted with the impact Paratrooper has had in our herd, so much so we have now used him four years in a row,” he said. “We’re looking forward to weaning calves from Paratrooper daughters next month — some very impressive genetics in the pipeline.” He said Landfall New Ground was a popular new sire that Black Market targeted for stud use due to its balanced set of traits that would add some extra carcase performance without compromising docility and type. “Having VAR Discovery in the pedigree, this sire was also an attraction because of our success with the pedigree bloodlines in the past,” Mr Torrisi said. “Our introduction of Angus sire Mogck Entice will represent new genetics into WA with likely the first sons available at our annual sale. “Entice is a US-bred sire with an explosive growth pattern in a structurally sound and docile package — he is leaner than we would usually prefer but we have managed structured matings to accommodate this with pleasing results.” Mr Torrisi said the Black Market sale may also offer the first sons of Texas Iceman to be available in WA. “Although we have catalogued them near the end of the sale as some of the youngest bulls in the line-up, they are well worth a look — Iceman seems to be punching a fair bit of thickness and shape into his progeny,” he said. “Added to the line-up, five homebred sires are represented in our offering, including sons of Baldridge Beast Mode and LD Capitalist, plus grandsons of Coonamble Jaeger and Sitz Investment. “We are particularly pleased with the progeny of Black Market Aldean — this homebred sire’s pedigree is chocked full of maternal depth including influential females Isabel Y69 and Bangadang Lowan A61.” Aldean will represent strongly with eight sons in the sale with one of the standouts slotted in as lot 3. Mr Torrisi said about half the bulls catalogued were recorded as breed average or below for birth weight bringing an extensive selection of outstanding bulls to be considered for heifer matings. All Black Market bulls have been fully vaccinated, semen tested, ultrasound scanned and independently structurally assessed. Black Market bulls are backed by a comprehensive vendor guarantee for fertility and structure and all raw data is available upon request. BLACK MARKET ANGUS STUD Sale: Wednesday, February 28, at Boyanup On Offer: 50 bulls Information: 0427 211 929