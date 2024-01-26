Boyanup and Donnybrook-based Black Market Angus stud will offer 50 genomic tested sires in its 7th annual sale at Boyanup Saleyards on February 28, starting at 11.30am. The Torrisi family have catalogued a blend of Angus bulls with proven genetics and exciting new bloodlines. Artificial insemination-bred sires represented will include Millah Murrah Paratrooper (13 sons), Landfall New Ground (six), Mogck Entice (four), Sterling Pacific (three), Texas Iceman (two) and Sydgen Enhance (one). Black Market stud co-principal Paul Torrisi said Paratrooper-sired bulls proved to be a popular choice at last year’s sale. He said Landfall New Ground was a popular new sire that Black Market targeted for stud use due to its balanced set of traits that would add some extra carcase performance without compromising docility and type. “Our introduction of Angus sire Mogck Entice will represent new genetics into WA with likely the first sons available at our annual sale. Mr Torrisi said the Black Market sale may also offer the first sons of Texas Iceman to be available in WA. “Added to the line-up, five homebred sires are represented in our offering, including sons of Baldridge Beast Mode and LD Capitalist, plus grandsons of Coonamble Jaeger and Sitz Investment. “We are particularly pleased with the progeny of Black Market Aldean — this homebred sire’s pedigree is chock-full of maternal depth including influential females Isabel Y69 and Bangadang Lowan A61.” Mr Torrisi said about half of the bulls catalogued were recorded as breed average or below for birth weight bringing an extensive selection of outstanding bulls to be considered for heifer matings. All Black Market bulls have been fully vaccinated, semen tested, ultrasound scanned and independently structurally assessed. Black Market bulls are backed by a comprehensive vendor guarantee for fertility and structure and all raw data is available upon request. BLACK MARKET ANGUS STUD Sale: Wednesday, February 28, at Boyanup On Offer: 50 bulls Information: 0427 211 929