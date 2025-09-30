Two dedicated WA pork industry leaders have been inducted at WA Pork Producers Association life members in recognition of their passion and commitment to the sector. Cuballing’s Graeme Dent and Harvey’s Dr Kim Nairn were each recognised for their dedication to the WA pork industry at the annual WAPPA awards night, held on September 5. A veterinarian graduate, Dr Nairn established Milne’s first outdoor farm, Churchland, in 1993 before joining Portec Australia which eventually became the base in WA for the Apiam Swine Services Unit. Dr Nairn purchased a 400 sow piggery in 2007 near Harvey with plans to become a multiplier — a specialised herd that produces parent breeding stock — for Pig Improvement Company. Among his contributions the piggery sector, Dr Nairn has supported research and development in the sector, supported the Medina Research Station prior to its closure, provided veterinary and quality assurance services, and providing teaching through roles — including as a senior adjunct lecturer for the Intensive Animal Industries course at Murdoch University since 2009. Dr Nairn was additionally instrumental in the establishment of the New Horizons Scholarship that places 10 veterinary students in rural locations for clinic experience each year. Mr Dent was celebrated for his unrivalled devotion to committee representation, advocacy, and volunteer work in the pork sector across three decades. Mr Dent has been a fierce advocate for the WA pork industry, speaking up for the trade when faced with a glut in 2019, and tirelessly supporting the resistance to imported pork, feral pig threats and price differentials, as well as promoting the expertise of pork producers. He said the recognition was a “totally unexpected” honour and privilege to receive. “Pigs have always been a passion of mine and I was lucky enough to have some very good mentors in the industry that tucked me under their wing when I was younger and pushed me to step up into senior positions, and they’ve supported me ever since,” Mr Dent said. The 57-year-old was elected as a WAPPA committee member about 30 years ago and has served as vice president for several stints before stepping up as president from 2005-2009 and again in 2020-2024 among other positions. He said representing the WA pork industry on a national level for several years inspired him to continue to excel in the industry as he believes in WA’s pork produce. With the help of his wife Maggie, Mr Dent successfully juggled the piggery and WAPPA leadership positions while joining the Agricultural Produce Commission Pork Producers Committee and chairing the Narrogin Agricultural College Advisory Committee. Mr Dent said his proudest moments in the industry include being awarded the grower of the year in 2006 and 2007 and winning a trip to Singapore to see his pigs in the international market. WAPPA president Linton Batt said the pair were a great example of the contributions and experience pork producers bring to the sector. “Dr Nairn is always on hand to offer expert veterinary advice, and brings a unique blend of veterinary expertise and hands-on producer experience to the table,” he said. “Graeme has been an important advocate for the WA and National pork industry — his commitment to WAPPA and the industry didn’t falter over more than 20 years, regardless of what he had going on, or what state the industry was in.”