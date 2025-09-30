Western Meat Packers’ winning bid of $18,000 for the Black Dog Ride charity steer at the 2025 Perth Royal Show has set a new record for the annual auction. Winston 18 was donated for the charity auction by Mike and Rob Introvigne of Bonnydale Black Simmentals in Bridgetown, weighing 584kg after 99 days on feed. The Black Dog Ride charity steer is donated every year by a WA cattle farmer to be auctioned off at Perth Royal Show to raise money for the charity to raise and spread awareness of suicide and depression in the regions. It was the first time Western Meat Packers successfully bid on a Winston for the charity auction. Western Meat Packers livestock manager Anthony Morabito said the meat buyer wanted to show its support for the mental health charity by entering the bidding war for the SimAngus steer. “We’ve always supported the show — we’ve been in business for over 40 years now,” he said. “Our directors and owners are still actively involved and have been long-term supporters of the show for many years, and we thought this year was an appropriate time to really support the Black Dog Ride team.” “We understand it touches a lot of people too.” Mr Morabito said other bidders put up a fierce but friendly competition to score the steer. “It’s always nice to bid on it, I think the other bidders were all very strong . . . everyone within the beef cattle game support the sport of good cause,” he said. “We process a large number down to our programs at out butcher shop in Osborne Park . . . it’s a good way of supporting the cattle community; the young kids coming though and giving them an idea of the supply chain in the future.” The auction to raise money for the charity has become a tradition since it was thought up of and introduced by Dardanup beef producers Peter and Judy Milton in 2011 when they realised the impact of depression on regional Australians. Each year the steer is named Winston, in honour of British wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill who suffered from depression. The charity auction was conducted by Nutrien and Elders as part of the led steer and heifer auction sale which saw 90 head go under the hammer to total $240,350 — minus the charity auction result. Mr Introvigne said he was “very happy” with the price Winston 18 fetched at the charity auction, and admitted he wasn’t too sure what amount the steer would fall under the hammer for. “When we were asked to supply steers, we just jumped at it — it was for a very good cause and we were very happy to,” he said. “I wasn’t sure what price (the steer would go for), but it was the first time. “I know last year it made less than ($18,000) — I hoped the more it made, the better for the charity. “It was great for us that Meat Packers bought the steer and pushed the price up.” It was the first time Bonnydale Black Simmentals had donated a steer for the charity auction. The price was pushed up by competitive bidding between Western Meat Packers and Borrello Beef. “We just feel it’s a very good cause — a lot of farming families probably have had experiences with mental health issues, and this is a great cause to make more people aware of it and get people talking,” Mr Introvigne said. “Anything they can do to raise money to help mental health I think is very good. “The whole industry comes together and makes it a good day. “I thought it was very well organised . . . and Peter Milton and Judy — they did a fantastic job.” The second-top-priced steer to sell at the auction — and the first to go under the hammer — was the grand champion and champion medium weight led steer from Porongorup Prime Beef. Robert Smith of Porongorup Prime Beef said he was “shocked” but “over the moon” by the bid on the bulky steer — his highest at the Perth Royal Show yet. “I’m pretty humbled by the money it made. He had the ribbon around his neck so he made it more than anyone else,” he said. “It was a really good line up of steers, so it was good competition.” The 518kg Angus cross Limousin steer had spent 110 days on feed, and was sold to Western Meat Packers Group for $8000. The second steer to go under the hammer was a 620kg Murray Grey, from Kurt Wise, that had spent 120 days on feed and was snatched up by Swansea Street Butchers for $5000. All proceeds from a 530kg Angus steer from Rayview Park were donated to Youth Cattle Camp, with Harvest Road submitting a winning bid of $4200. WMPG was the biggest spender of the bidding group, spending $66,600 at auction on 16 head of cattle at an average of $4162.50 a head. Harvest Road came in a close second, spending $48,000 on 18 head, and Coles Group spent $24,700 on 10 head. LED STEERS AND HEIFERS SALE Offered: 90 Sold: 90 Top Price: $18,000 Average: $2870 Lifeline: 13 11 14.