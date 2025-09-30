The City of Swan has been revealed as a hot spot for complaints to the RSPCA WA concerning the treatment of livestock between 2024 and 2025. WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT An interactive online map places City of Swan at the top for complaint hot spots with 67 livestock complaints in 2024-25, with the City of Busselton tailing behind in second place with 26 complaints, and City of Armadale in third with 24 complaints. They form 761 complaints across the state regarding livestock welfare, with insufficient care, and abuse and cruelty as the top two types of complaints. Animals involved in the livestock category include cattle, sheep goats, pigs, camels, alpacas, and other farm animals. The RSPCA WA said it had received a total of 7195 complaints across the state in the last financial year — 57 more than the previous year — with 11 goats and pigs surrendered, and zero livestock seized. Most reports concerned dogs and puppies. The most common types of livestock complaints received was insufficient food, water, and shelter, and neglect such as overgrown hooves, excess wool, and underweight animals . Chief operating officer Hannah Dreaver said the animal welfare organisation had faced unprecedented pressure as a result of the complexity of cases from last year. “Most significantly, inspectors seized three times as many animals as the year prior — a rise that drove sharp increases in vet work, prosecutions, and care days at RSPCA WA’s shelter,” she said. “The rise in seized animal numbers was a major factor in making 2024-25 one of the busiest and most complex years we’ve ever faced.” While RSPCA WA does not investigate cruelty cases involving commercial livestock, reports are referred to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. In April last year a 77-year-old Mundaring man was fined $14,500 for breaching a lifetime ban on animal ownership for being in possession of cattle and pigs at a Mokine property in 2021. The man had been banned from owning animals and 2012 after he was found to have about 70 starving and neglected sheep and cattle — he was prohibited from being in charge of any animals with the exception of two cats and two dogs that were sterilised. In addition to being found with cattle and pigs, the 77-year-old was also in charge of an unsterilised black female kelpie, who the man admitted had litters of puppies in the past. In July last year a Cloverdale man was fined $4000 for attempting to castrate a three-and-a-half month old goat named Franklin with a cable tie and de-horning him with a saw. The 45-year-old, who revealed that he did not consult a veterinarian, was forced to forfeit Franklin and was banned from owning a goat for two years. Another goat, named Bertha by RSPCA WA, was seized after she was discovered to have overgrown hooves by at least six to seven centimetres on all four limbs. The 78-year-old Bullsbrook woman received a suspended jail term of seven months in March this year, fined $2000, banned from owning animals, and was lambasted by RSPCA WA Inspector Manager Kylie Green who said Bertha must have been in unimaginable pain as a result of the overgrown hooves. In 2024-25 RSCPA WA had more than 2000 animals enter its care, with the number of days spent in care up by 24 per cent and an increase of veterinarian consults and surgeries up by 35 per cent. Ms Dreaver said animals seized are often victims of large-scale cruelty or endured severe neglect — such as puppy farming and hoarding — and as a result need care longer than strays or surrendered animals. “They generally need more intensive vet treatment and behaviour support, while our inspectors and legal team spend longer amounts of time on more complex prosecutions,” she said. “All of this adds up to more pressure across the organisation.” The RSPCA relies on the community to report incidents of suspected cruelty and neglect. Report cruelty 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or at rspcawa.org.au.