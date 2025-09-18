A Hampshire Down ram attracted strong buyer interest at the mixed breed Quairading Ram Sale, with fierce bidding pushing it to $2400 — the highest price in the entire meat sheep catalogue and reflecting the strength of the lamb market. The 60th Quairading and District Stud Sheep Breeders’ Association sale, conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions on September 11, offered a total of 149 rams from nine studs, with 146 sold for an average price of $1388. This was up $380/head on last year, when 127 rams sold to a top of $2300 and an average price of $1008. In the offering of rams was 45 Poll Merinos from Merna stud, 10 Poll Merinos from Argyle Park, 25 White Suffolks from Merino, 15 White Suffolks from Sasimwa, 18 White Suffolks from Barby Downs, 10 Poll Dorsets from Merna, 12 South Suffolks from Pettison Park, 10 Suffolks from Sasimwa, and four Hampshire Downs from The Valley. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton said it was one of the best presentations of rams, bringing bidding confidence from start to finish. “The result passed my expectations and reflects a proud WA sheep industry that has started to get back on its feet again,” he said. “This sale offers some meat sheep breeds that aren’t found at one venue together, including the Hampshire Down breed that isn’t that well known.” The $3100 sale topper was a Poll Merino ram offered by the Johnston family of Merna stud — the 18.3-micron ram tag 240237 sold to account Lake Mears in Quairading. The next-best price of the sale was from Brendon Simpson’s The Valley Hampshire Down stud based in Brigadoon, that offered and sold a 97.5kg ram for $2400 to first-time buyer Harry Milne, who also paid $1900 for another “Hampy”. Mr Milne said he travelled the 292km from his family’s farm in Borden to “try something new”. “We will put the two rams over Merino ewes to breed fat lambs at our Albany property,” he said. Mr Simpson said it was a new stud record price for The Valley, after introducing the breed to the sale in 2023. “The 2024-drop ram was sired by Chloelka, one of the foundation rams that we bought from Victorian breeder Matt Hill,” he said. “The other three rams were artificially bred first-drop sons out of Mr Hill’s Burrandaool sire. “I was keen to establish the breed (and) greater extend it within WA because they’re a very good eating quality sheep with good fertility and early growth.” The Hampshire Down breed was the foundation genetics for the recently released KS7 brand that claims to be the world’s first lamb brand with intramuscular fat of more than 7 per cent. The KS7 brand, launched on September 9, was NSW-based Lambpro boss Tom Bull’s initiative to select a premium lamb product based on higher IMF marbling. His “Hampy” program focused on heavier carcase weights for higher-value premium markets. Mr Simpson said it was the increased exposure of the Hampy that had delievered a growth in interest leading to a record sale result at Quairading — four of the rams he offered sold for a stud-record average price of $2025, the highest average price of any vendor at the sale. He was well educated in meat sheep breeding by his father Rod Simpson, who established Pettison Park South Suffolk stud in 1961. Pettison Park and the Simpson family’s Barby Downs White Suffolk stud, teamed up with The Valley stud, all sold well at Quairading. Rod Simpson couldn’t have been prouder to have his two sons, Shaun and Brendon running the studs, with the lamb market stronger than ever. Shaun Simpson offered and sold all 18 Barby Downs rams to a top of $1700 and stud record average price of $1256. Quairading producer Matt Peacock secured the BD tag 62 ram, sired by Stockdale genetics, for $1700. “It has good solid feet that holds its body weight well,” he said. The BD ram weighed 105kg and had a scanned eye muscle depth of 42mm and fat of 9mm. Shaun also offered and sold 12 South Suffolk rams to an equal top of $1700 and record stud average price of $1508. Eight-year repeat buyers for an equal top-price Pettison Park ram were brothers Kyle and Brett Caporn, of Quairading, who plan to put their volume buy of six rams over Merinos to average five-month-old lambs at about 24kg dressed weight. First-time PP ram buyer Matt Colotti, of Beacon, said he would put his equal top-priced South Suffolk ram over a Dorper ewe flock to produce heavier lambs more quickly. With the success of the Hampshire Down rams, Brendon Simpson will be showcasing rams and ewes at the Perth Royal Show breed judging and offering one ram for sale at the Perth Royal Show Ram Sale on October 3. QUAIRADING BREEDERS’ RAM SALE Offered: 149 Sold: 146 Top price: $3100 Average: $1388 See print version for detailed results.