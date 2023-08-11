In 14 years, Three Springs-based Hill Padua Polls stud has evolved using measured performance genetics to achieve results. With a focus on breeding a multi-purpose Merino, the stud has measured excellent performance for fertility, meat and wool. Hill Padua stud manager Fred Echaniz said the stud’s sheep were improving every year — ticking all the boxes in performance. “They have recorded high lambing percentage, fast growing lambs with excellent dressing yield and top-quality wool on a structurally correct plain-bodied animal,” he said. “We have achieved 123.1 per cent lambing through this tough year marking 3436 lambs from 2791 ewes mated. “Average lambing percentages for the last three years was 124.6 per cent to ewes mated which is an expression of our ewes’ maternal ability.” Mr Echaniz said Hill Padua bloodlines were also having a very good reproductive performance for many of the stud’s clients. “Not only are our ewes delivering more than 1.2 lambs per head, they are also dropping lambs that grow very efficiently, with very high dressing yields,” he said. “In the last three years we have sold-off all our whether lambs at an average of 55kg to 60kg between 6 to 9 months-of-age. “Our lambs normally yield around 3 to 4 per cent or more than traditional Merinos.” Hill Padua principal Anthony Thomas said he decided to cease mulesing at the stud and commercial sheep breeding enterprise in 2004. “We particularly ceased mulesing for ethical reasons, but also there is no need to mules the type of plain-bodied animals we are breeding,” he said. “Hill Padua bloodlines offer very long staple length which allows our clients the choice of shearing twice per year.” Mr Thomas said Hill Padua was shearing every six months and that was having an excellent effect on the health and performance of the sheep. “Our Australian Sheep Breeding Values regarding growth, eye muscle depth and fat have been strongly positioned in the top performance on the Sheep Genetics’ data base for the last five years,” he said. “This translates into fast growing animals, with excellent fertility and good body conformation.” At Hill Padua, the team keeps working on improving wool density without losing fertility or meat. “Our flock’s wool cut has improved which is reflected in our ASBVs and we are happy where we are now,” Mr Thomas said. “The stud’s ram selection is very stringent, starting every year with more than 800 ram lambs with only 150 making the final sale team — only 20 per cent making the cut which provides a very high selection standard for client selections.” Mr Echaniz said the ram selection team and any potential future sires were prioritised firstly on structure before backing that up with measurements and ASBVs. “We are confident that we’re breeding some of the most balanced, strong and robust Merinos that can hold to their performance standard even in tough environments,” he said. “One of our top sires HP211050 has perfect structure, very good legs, correct neck extension and insertion into perfect shoulders, very wide back end, deep bodied and soft wrinkle-free skin. “His last shearing with five months of wool, he cut a 5.4kg fleece with 95mm staple length and measuring 19.6 micron — a beautiful white fleece with a bold crimp tendency.” Mr Echaniz said the ram was an example of a well-balanced Hill Padua ram with good conformation, fast growth, positive fat and eye muscle depth and excellent positive fleece weight and staple length.