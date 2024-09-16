A Three Springs-bred Poll Merino ram sold to the $5200 top price at the Thomas family’s Hill Padua Polls Annual On-property Ram Sale that brought buoyant buyer support from across Australia through online bidding. The sale, touted as a one-stop market for wool, meat, and fertility, was conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders on September 16 that resulted in an offering of 132 rams, with 128 sold for an average price of $1756. With increased interstate buying support spread across South Australia, Victoria, NSW, and Queensland through AuctionsPlus, the overall sale average increased $306/head as compared to last year when 152 rams sold for an average price of $1450. There were eight active online bidders that resulted in 30 rams sold to a top of $3700 and average price of $1723. Also bidding from the Eastern States was last year’s $7400 top-priced buyer — Outback MPM stud principal Richie Steele, of NSW, who was chasing another balanced ram with good carcase traits and long stapled soft wool that was very white and bright. He secured the $4800 second top-priced 18.7 micron ram, Hill Padua 230402, via phone bids through Elders Mingenew livestock agent Ross Tyndale Powell. Strong local WA interest remained competitive against the Eastern States barrage with repeat top-priced buyers Kim and Don Alexander, of Narrogin taking home the $5200 sale topper, Hill Padua 230005, offered as lot six. Mr Alexander said the ram represented dual-purpose quality for his nucleus of 400 Hill Padua blood breeding ewes. “His (the ram’s) outcross genetics will produce flock rams for our 3500 self-replacing commercial flock,” he said. The Alexanders also run a crossbreeding program and were quite pleased with how the Hill Padua bloodlines produced “fast growing lambs” and a “reasonable amount of wool cut”. The 18.4 micron double polled sale topper with a 113 CFW per cent was sired by HP 211050 and recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 20.9 YCFW, 19.8 YSL, 7.4 PWT, 9.8 YWT, 1.5 YFAT, and 2.5 YEMD. The $3900 third top priced ram, Hill Padua 231742 was secured by first time buyer Nick Gay, of Hovells Creek in NSW, who purchased 600 Hill Padua mixed-aged ewes last year from the Thomas family. Mr Gay and his wife Pen run 10,000 Merino breeders in a commercial enterprise complemented with a crossbreeding program. “There was a good line-up of rams that carried industry leading ASBVs,” Mr Gay said. “The Hill Padua stud flock is reputable — in the top 5 per cent for carcase and eating quality traits. “We were happy with how the Hill Padua ewes performed, that’s why we made our first trip to WA.” Mr Gay was accompanied by Victoria-based Lambs Alive consultant Jason Trompf, who said “know your own farm, the pitfalls, the challenges in your environment”. “You have to think about breeding a sheep with that versatility and know the markets that you’re targeting and be disciplined and focused on that,” he said. “It is these sort of sheep (Hill Padua) — a modern Merino that is versatile and fit for purpose.” Newdegate-based woolgrower Annalisa Newman may have been inspired by Mr Trompf’s pre-sale encouragement as she proceeded to secure 12 rams to a top of $2400 and average price of $1483. “I was selecting for consistent balanced ASBV figures with a concentration on growth, fat and carcase traits,” she said. Mr Trompf said he was impressed with Ms Newman’s selection process using a high standard of diligence to study both each ram’s ASBVs and their physical traits. “She sets a leading example,” he said. Hill Padua stud manager Fred Echaniz said fertility, fast growing lamb potential, plus fat and eye muscle and eating quality was the feature of the sale. “There is plenty of room in this industry for this type of sheep to keep progressing — we will keep pushing our genetics for results to the benefit of our clients, both local and those in the Eastern States,” he said. “The sale passed our expectations, the average price went up from last year, and I am very pleased with the results.” Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Craig Walker said it was a strong sale throughout with buyers from as far north as Queensland right through to South Australia and a lot of local buyers. “They are interested in the dual-purpose wool and meat production that are putting profits on bottom lines for farmers,” he said. HILL PADUA POLL MERINO RAM SALE Offered: 132 Sold: 128 Top price: $5200 Average: $1756