Three Springs-based Hill Padua Polls stud has matured with genetic gain as featured in the Victoria-based Balmoral Merino Sire Evaluation Trials. A Hill Padua Poll Merino sire, 210273, from which 40 progeny were measured at Balmoral, validated the stud’s breeding objectives to supply genetics that add extra fat and muscle traits to provide a high rate of lamb survival. The fourth generation homebred HP sire was measured in the top percentage for flock breeding values (weight and carcase) for eye muscle depth (2.9), fat (2.8), and hogget weight (6.3). There were 25 sires in the trials conducted by the Balmoral Breeders Group under the auspices of the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association. The Balmoral Sire Evaluation Trials aims to evaluate and promote leading sires suited to fine/medium wool and a focus on lamb production. It has ambitions to report on meat eating qualities and reproduction going forward. Balmoral’s within-in site results, released in July, for the 2023-drop post weaning and hogget assessment, also had HP 210273 with top percentages for visual conformation traits for hock (1.3), front legs (1.6), pastern (1.4), front toes (1.8), and back toes (2.4). These five new feet and leg scores that describe structure were drafted by the Balmoral Breeders group with an aim at teasing apart the many factors that are important to overall feet and leg conformation. The Hill Padua sire was also in the blue (top percentage) for breech visual traits with a breech wrinkle score of 1.7 and a hogget dag of 1.5. These top survival traits represented from HP 210273 are an example of Hill Padua’s commitment of providing uncompromised genetic value to the stud’s ram-buying clients. Hill Padua stud principal Anthony Thomas and stud manager Adam Thomas are excited about this year’s ram sale team, describing them as “robust Poll Merinos that thrive in even the toughest of conditions”. Anthony said the 130-ram line-up would include sons of 210273, a proven sire that had been widely used across Australia. “The rams are all measured using Australian Sheep Breeding Values and carry high eye muscle depth and fat traits, with a focus on eating quality,” he said. “Our stud and commercial flocks have benefited from these survivability and high-ranked commercial traits by recording a rolling 125 per cent lamb weaning average.” Anthony welcomes his nephew Adam to the role of stud manager this year, who will be instrumental in assuring clients secure the most appropriate rams for their sheep producing enterprises. “We aim to provide top dual-purpose genetics to our long-standing ram buyers and to any newcomers that are looking for excellence in fertility, fast growth, and wool quality that has a non-mulesed option,” he said. “Another feature of this year’s sale will be the stud’s genetic improvement in eating quality traits, with several stud reserves having high intramuscular fat traits observed.” HILL PADUA POLLS RAM SALE Sale: Monday, September 22 On offer: 130 Poll Merino rams Information: 0427 541 155