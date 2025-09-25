A Three Springs-bred Poll Merino ram sold to the top of $7700 at the Thomas family’s Hill Padua Polls Annual Ram Sale as buyers were prepared to invest in top growth and carcase attributes.

Overall, the sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on September 22, offered 134 rams that resulted in 116 sold.

The average price of $1661/head was just off last year’s average of $1756 when 128 rams sold.

Camera Icon At the 2021 Hill Padua sale was Anna-Lisa Newman and Craig Newman, of Varley, with their daughter Isla Newman, 11. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The sale topper, Hill Padua tag 240285 offered as lot six, was secured by repeat buyer Anna-Lisa Newman, of Varley.

Ms Newman said the ram would be introduced into a building nucleus flock of specially selected ewes that would be genetically evaluated through Smart Flock Select.

“We run a self-replacing Merino flock of 7700 breeders with interest in fast tracking genetics in a balance of traits including growth and carcase quality,” she said.

“The Hill Padua ram selections this year was a progressive and even spread of types that suited our requirements.”

Ms Newman’s top pick was sired by HP 211586 and recorded 16.9 micron with top 20 per cent growth traits including 9.6 PWT and 11.6 YWT.

She also secured another eight rams for a total average price of $2522.

“We produce an average 27kg dressed weight lamb with 48 per cent yield at between six and nine months of age off a grain finish,” Ms Newman said.

Camera Icon With the $7500 second top-priced ram is Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale Powell, Hill Padua stud manager Adam Thomas and owner Anthony Thomas, and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Craig Walker. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $7500 second top-priced ram, tag 240021, was secured by repeat buyer Ryan Kluska, of Kiandra Poll Merino stud in Bordertown, South Australia.

“I was selecting mainly from the ram’s high Australian Sheep Breeding Values for weaning weight and its eating quality traits including intramuscular fat and shear force that were in the top 1 per cent,” he said.

“Some processors are now paying a premium for eating quality.”

Mr Kluska’s top pick, through AuctionsPlus, was sired by HP 210273 that performed well in the Victoria-based Balmoral Merino Sire Evaluation Trials.

The Hill Padua sire, that has more than 800 lambs on the ground around Australia, was in the top percentage for breech visual traits plus feet and leg scores at Balmoral.

Last year’s top-priced buyer Don Alexander, who trades as Bradscott in Narrogin, paid $6200 for ram that was a fitting “all-rounder” for his nucleus flock of 450 ewes that supplies rams into his family’s 7000 commercial breeding flock.

Camera Icon Eastern States buyers Dixie and Richard Stentell. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Eastern States producer Richard Stentell, who secured last year’s $4800 second top-priced ram, paid $3200 for a HP 703 sired ram.

“We have been breeding similar types with a concentration on growth and carcase traits,” he said.

New South Wales-based commercial producer Nick Gray, who runs 8000 breeders, secured a team of six rams through AuctionsPlus to a top of $2700 and average price of $1833.

“I was very pleased with the selections with their productive ease of management, carcase and fertility traits,” he said.

Camera Icon DPIRD Katanning Research Station farm manager Keren Muthsam. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Katanning Research Station farm manager Keren Muthsam secured her first HP rams to a top of $2300.

“I bought three rams representing the modern Merino type with productive traits including meat, fat, fertility – easy care types to go over the station’s specially selected research flock,” she said.

Volume buyer was Narrogin account JG & MN Armstrong that secured 12 rams to a top of $2100 and average price of $1383.

Meryl Armstrong said she selected for plain bodied types with lower micron, plus good fat and eye muscle depth, to run in her family’s 1800 self-replacing ewe flock.

“We bought our first Hill Padua rams three years ago and their progeny are looking very robust with more growth,” she said.

Hill Padua stud manager Adam Thomas said he was pleased with the strong start of the sale with Eastern States and local repeat buyers competitive on their top picks.

Stud owner Anthony Thomas said it had been a progressive year with crops in good order and the Balmoral results on HP sire 273.

“We are delighted about the rising lamb market and how wool is picking up making the Merino a viable option,” he said.

Nutrien Lvestock auctioneer Craig Walker said the sale had some very postive highlights with very competitive bids on the top line-up of performanced rams.

HILL PADUA POLLS RAM SALE

Offered: 134

Sold: 116

Top price: $7700

Average: $1661