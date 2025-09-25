Prices were high and smiles were wide at Challara Poll Merino stud’s annual on-farm ram sale, where a top price of $4000 and a new stud average sale record of $1842 were set as buyers competed for top-quality, modern rams. Stud owner Peter Wilkinson said the result, his best ever, was a tribute to years of advancing genetics on the Badgingarra property. He has been following this breeding direction since the early 1990s, using the guidance of well-regarded livestock scientist Dr Jim Watts. Following that was the launch of Challara in 2000. He is a firm believer in being guided by stud sires with leading Australian Sheep Breeding Values, and a focus on producing easy-care, multi-purpose animals bred in commercial conditions. An impressive line-up of 77 rams were penned, 75 sold and a solid crowd of 13 return buyers and two new clients were in attendance. The sale, conducted by Elders, under auctioneer Jay Macdonald, resulted in a new stud average sale record of $1800 — well up on last year’s average of $1140 — and grossed $140,000. The $4000 top price was up on last year’s top of $3500. It was a notable achievement given the absence of South Australian stud classer Bill Walker, who stayed put given the drought-like conditions in the Eastern States but still aided the Wilkinsons with their sheep classing. In opening the sale, Mr Wilkinson said most of the rams penned had been run in commercial conditions with a commercial focus, with more than 550mm of rain at Badgingarra this year. He urged those present to understand the raw data available via MerinoSelect. When it came to selecting rams at the sale, Tambellup farmers Colin and Sally Walker knew what they wanted and were happy to make the 1000km return trip to Badgingarra and pay top dollar to secure it. While they only bought two rams, they were happy to have nabbed the top-priced ram, paying $4000 for lot eight — marking the second time they had been a top-priced buyer after securing that title about four years ago. The ram had a yield score of 73, EMD of 39, PWWT of 8.1, YCFW of 28.23, YSL of 23.7 and a Micron of 20.1 They also bought lot 29 for $1500. The Walkers run a 1200-head Merino breeding flock and plan to put the rams to use in the first week of January. It is the fifth year they have bought from Challara, and said they were always impressed with the rams’ body size and wool. “We really like the style of plain-bodied wool and good size,” Mr Walker said. “They suit what we are looking for.” Father-and-son team Brett and William Fitzgerald, who farm at Badgingarra, were happy to pay $42,900 to secure 21 of Challara’s “clean” rams — marking a record in terms of how many they have bought from the stud. William said the pair first started buying from the stud six years ago and liked the big-bodied rams for their frame, good bloodlines and good genetics. They also purchase ewes from Challara through private sales. “We are mainly looking for a good carcase... but we also liked the wool on them too,” he said. “They are longer sheep with a bigger frame for hanging wool on them, and a good, clean ram. “We were really happy with what we bought.” The Fitzgeralds run a 40/60 split of Merino and crossbred sheep, with the crossbreds a Poll Dorset cross Merino, as well as about 600 head of Black Angus cattle. Nabbing the second-highest priced ram was Northampton farmer Greg Williams, who attended the sale with his brother Harley Williams and purchased four rams to a top of $3800. After competing for the top-priced ram, Mr Williams went on to buy four rams to total $11,900. “We have been attending the sale for six or seven years... we like the plain-bodied rams that can handle the rain,” he said. “They are the exact type of sheep we want — early maturing. We are really happy with what we bought.” Mr Wilkinson said he was “really happy” with the result, which had exceeded his expectations. “It is rewarding to see people appreciating what we do, and finding value in the rams we are producing,” he said. “This has been one of our most successful sales.... we have been breeding this type of modern and easy-care Merino body for more than 30 years. It is really pleasing to have loyal buyers return and have belief in what we are doing.” Mr Wilkinson said it was a relief to feel confidence improving across the WA sheep industry after a difficult few years, and said he felt buoyed to “go to the next level” with his breeding after the successful sale result. “There has been good rain in our area and across WA, and the wool price is looking more positive,” he said. “Confidence is lifting... and that makes a huge difference to farmers. “It is not just selling a ram it is about genetic performance and when people believe in it, that’s really rewarding.” Elders Badgingarra livestock agent Greg Wootton said he was “really impressed” with the sale result, with 20 per cent less registered buyers than the year prior but the highest sale average on record. “The quality of sheep was very impressive and a real testament to why that average was high,” he said. The sale was also buoyed by perfect weather, with delicious catering by the Badgingarra Parents and Citizen’s committee. Challara Poll Merino Stud Ram Sale Offered: 77 Sold: 75 Top price: $4000 Average: $1842