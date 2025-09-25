A “unique” three-year national project to support Australian sheep producers for a changing climate future and the demand to meet green credential demand will begin next year. The Green Sheep Project will be led by Sheep Producers Australia in an effort to support the Australian sheep industry by providing knowledge and tools in order to respond to a changing climate future. Tools provided through the project will additionally assist producers with a growing global demand for sustainability credentials. SPA chief executive Bonnie Skinner said the long-term success of the sector will be supported through the Green Sheep Project. “This project is an investment in our world-leading industry,” she said. “Equipping sheep producers with the skills and knowledge to support climate-smart practices and the uptake of practical tools that verify their sustainability credentials to their customers.” The national strategy comes amid a strong start to the WA shearing season, with the Western Market Indicator sitting at 1402¢/kg in early September. WA’s flock has experienced the largest change in flock size in the country with the assumed WA flock size for 2023-24 to have shrunk to a size range of seven to eight million from the previous season. On-farm trials delivered through the project will be held in WA, Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania. SPA sustainability policy adviser Carolyn Cameron said it is important for the industry to focus on meeting current challenges while being prepared for future hurdles. “What makes the Green Sheep Project unique is the whole-of-sector approach — from producers to processors and industry bodies all at the same table,” she said “That level of collaboration demonstrates just how important this work is for the future of our industry.” The project will be lead by SPA in conjunction with Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority, Natural Resource Management South, Holbrook Landcare Network and Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management. It will be delivered with support from Meat and Livestock Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Integrity Systems Company, AUS-MEAT, Australian Meat Industry Council and Southern Livestock Research Council.