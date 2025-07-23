WA-bred UltraWhites displayed by the Bradford family of Hillcroft Farm stud in Popanyinning were judged brilliantly at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, taking out the interbreed reserve supreme champion award for the Australian cleanskin breeders group competition. The Bradford’s UltraWhite ram was pipped by a Tattykeel Australian White ram that was awarded supreme champion of the interbreed cleanskin competition. This competition involved six breeds including Australian Whites, Dorper, White Dorper, UltraWhite, Wiltshire Horn and Wiltipoll. Only two years ago was the first showing of the UltraWhite breed at Bendigo in which a Hillcroft Farm ram took supreme honours during the breed judging. Since then, the strong growth of the breed has resulted in seven studs participating this year. Hillcroft Farms stud co-principal Dawson Bradford, who was the UltraWhite breed founder, said he welcomed the competition and was quite pleased to see the growth of the breed throughout the country. Mr Bradford’s Bendigo exhibit HF 24-7008, a ram under 1.5 years of age, was the standout UltraWhite winning the supreme champion sash in the breed judging before being lined up in the interbreed group judging. The young ram was judged the winner of the champion interbreed ram at Wagin Woolorama in March, the first UltraWhite to hold that event’s title. Bendigo judge Shane Baker, of Victoria, said the ram was “outstanding” with extreme length of body and great depth of carcase that was “structurally very correct”. At Bendigo, Hillcroft Farm also displayed the reserve champion ewe, HF 24-7844 that was also a member of the winning breeders’ group of on ram and two ewes. Mr Baker said the ewe was a strong feminine type with great qualities of the breed. “The whole showing of UltraWhites at Bendigo were an outstanding display,” he said. “They are one of the most popular breeds of all shedding types and their qualities are recognised for their worth to the industry.” Mr Bradford said the UltraWhite judging brought a packed gallery of spectators, many who were interested in how they could convert their wool sheep to a cleanskin and how Hillcroft Farm was achieving high fertility with genetics.