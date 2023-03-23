Indigenous cattle station workers in the Kimberley have been putting newly acquired biosecurity training to good use after the region was hammered with the worst flooding in WA’s history.

Three stations — Lamboo, Roebuck Plains and Myroodah — took part in the training late last year as part of a pilot program run by local charity Saltwater Country and the Australian Veterinary Association.

Saltwater Country founder Cara Peek said the training included welfare and biosecurity checks, immunisation, disease prevention and future-proofing herds against drought and extreme weather.

“Obviously the Kimberley has its ups and downs, as we have seen, and it’s ironic that they did the drought-resilience training, and then there was major floods,” she said.

“But biosecurity is still key post and during flood management.”

Ms Peak, who lives in Broome, said Kimberley cattle producers were now dealing with the threat of disease and food supply issues in the wake of the January flooding caused by ex-tropical cyclone Ellie.

With livestock losses expected to be in the tens of thousands, she said pastoralists were forced to move surviving cattle away from large bodies of water to prevent serious disease and infection adding to the death toll.

“The flood waters were larger than the State of Victoria,” Ms Peek said.

“Everything’s big up here, whether it be the highs and lows, the extreme weather, or the landscape affected by events like this.”

About a third of the Kimberley is owned by Indigenous landholders, including 18 pastoral stations.

Ms Peek — a Yaruwu/Bunuba woman who won the 2020 AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award for her work creating training and employment opportunities for First Nations people — said it was hoped the pilot would be expanded to all those properties.

She said it was “so important” for generational knowledge to be passed down on Indigenous cattle stations.

“Due to the remote location of these stations it can be difficult for them to access and build networks of broader expertise,” she said.

“Those who took part in the actual training were predominantly the young workers and trainees, most of whom are Indigenous.

“For our people. . . there remains a connection to that country, even though it’s being used for different purposes. It provides first peoples access to their traditional country in a different way.”

Australian Cattle Veterinarians president Tracy Sullivan, who is based in Broome, said Kimberley pastoralists faced “unique challenges” because of the sheer size of their properties, drought and floods, and distinct dry and wet seasons.

“The pilot was a strong collaboration between industry, private vets and government, bringing together a valuable skill set in the one place,” she said.

The Future Proofing Indigenous Stations Pilot Project received cash funding from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Ms Peak said agribusiness giants Nutrien and Zoetis also donated a substantial number of vaccines.

“That was on par to the financial support, in terms of its value, that we received,” she said.

“I would say the pilot was probably worth around $300,000 to $400,000 (in total).

“Whether those individuals stay on those stations, which most of them will, or whether they progress (elsewhere) in agribusiness, it all goes to workforce development for agriculture generally.”