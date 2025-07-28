Irongate Wagyu, one of Australia’s most respected fullblood herds, is on the market after more than two decades of capacity-building. It is expected to be one of the most closely watched agribusiness enterprises to be offered for sale this year. Founded by former America’s Cup sailor Peter Gilmour, Irongate was born from a fascination with wagyu beef he developed while coaching and sailing with Japan’s national team in the late 1990s. What started with just 40 cows and three bulls has grown into a 2700-head herd of 100 per cent Fullblood Japanese Black Wagyu, bred on pristine farmland near Albany in WA’s Great Southern region. “It began as a passion project — but over time, it became a serious business,” Mr Gilmour said. “Our family has poured everything into building herd quality, genetics and the Futari Wagyu beef brand. “We collect a significant amount of data per head, tracking their performance from birth, maternal attributes right through to carcass and eating quality, allowing us to make data driven decisions with the pursuit of always improving the herd quality.” Mr Gilmour said together with his son Lachy and a dedicated team, the business presented a opportunity to hand it over to someone who can take it to the next stage. The family launched Futari Wagyu in 2018 to take their premium beef directly to local and international markets. With an average marbling score of 9.1 and multiple national awards, the brand has developed a strong following in Asia, with a growing waitlist of export customers and strong retail demand in WA. Albany-based BDO food and agriculture national leader Peter Toll has been appointed as lead adviser on the transaction, which includes the herd, land, cold storage infrastructure and extensive genetics inventory stored across Australia and the US. “This is one of the most advanced wagyu platforms in the country, with a clear brand identity, full supply chain control, and enormous upside through feedlot development and genetics commercialisation,” Mr Toll said. “We expect interest from major agriculture investors both domestically and overseas.” The Gilmour family is seeking a full sale of the business and properties, either as an asset or share deal. Interested parties are invited to contact BDO for further information.