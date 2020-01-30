Lamb ad arrives with satire fun

There were fears Meat and Livestock Australia’s annual lamb advertisement had got the chop.

MLA held off the normal release of its annual summer lamb campaign, usually before Australia Day on January 26, and instead launched this year’s topical advertisement on Monday.

It is a case of good things come to those who wait and the satirical “Lambalytica” film ad, featuring an epic Aussie barbecue, is now available online on Facebook and YouTube.

The integrated campaign uses the Share the Lamb brand platform and sets out to remind those distracted by their phones, screens and social media, to seek out real life connection and unite over delicious Australian lamb.

MLA domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said Lambalytica’s script involved an elite team disrupting people’s devices to bring them together face-to-face.

Camera Icon MLA’s Share the Lamb Not Selfies campaign. Credit: Meat and Livestock Australia

“From a couple who spend more time looking at their phones than each other, to a teenage gamer glued to the TV, Lambalytica taps into the phones of unsuspecting Aussies and unites them over an epic lamb barbie,” he said.

Mr Yardy said the campaign was designed to support continued strong sales for lamb and ultimately provide strong returns for Australian lamb producers.

“In this digital age, we wanted to show how lamb could disrupt social media, peel people away from their screens and get them together over a tasty meal,” he said.

“The campaign is focused on reminding consumers of the great opportunities to enjoy high quality lamb with family and friends this summer.”

Mr Yardy said this year’s campaign had timing issues associated with marketing in a time when MLA had a priority and focus on the emergency situation from widespread bushfires.

“Now we hope the campaign gives Australians another reason to buy Aussie lamb and support producers, now more than ever,” he said.