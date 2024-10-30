Victoria is welcoming 16 chefs from 12 countries, including Japan, the United States, China and Saudi Arabia, to celebrate Australia’s lamb industry. The Lambassador Program is co-hosted by Meat and Livestock Australia and the Victorian Government. Every year, the program brings some of the world’s top chefs to Australia for a one-week experience of the lamb industry. MLA group manager Josh Anderson said the event would promote Australia’s lamb to other countries. “We are proud to work together to create such an impactful experience for these international chefs, ensuring that Australian lamb continues to inspire global menus,” he said. The program will allow chefs to gain knowledge from local producers and industry leaders and participate in workshops and butchery demonstrations. The chefs will also meet globally recognised Yarra Valley producers. Participants can also expect to visit lamb farms, processing plants and top dining destinations. The quality of lamb, knowledge of local producers and sustainability of Victoria’s agriculture will be displayed to the chefs. Victorian government secretary for agriculture Michaela Settle said Lambassador would provide a good opportunity to show the strength of Australia’s lamb industry. “Victoria is delighted to co-host this exceptional delegation with MLA,” she said. “Our collaboration ensures that Australia’s lamb’s reputation for quality and sustainability continues to grow in global markets. “We are committed to supporting this industry and celebrating the role it plays in both Victoria’s and Australia’s agricultural success.” The program will close with a gala event held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Members from the Victorian government, lamb producers and exporters will celebrate the journey of the chefs and the role of the lamb industry. The Lambassador program will inspire new ideas for the global chefs to use in their local markets.