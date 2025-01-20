Australia’s peak live export body has refused to engage with the Albanese Government as Labor seeks industry’s help to implement a multimillion dollar “transition plan” ahead of its looming sheep shipping ban. The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council on Monday declared the so-called “co-design” process a “waste of time”, with CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton saying there would be “no benefit in participating”. “It is simply a waste of time and departmental resources, and we refuse to legitimise it,” he said. “At no stage during this term of Government has there been a genuine intention to listen to national peak bodies on this policy that have been united in opposing it. Why would the Government start genuinely listening now?” The Federal Government has allocated a $137.9 million transition package to help the sheep industry adapt to the ban, set to take effect in mid-2028. This includes $45.5m to help sheep producers and supply chain businesses, as Labor talks up opportunities to boost onshore meat processing and tap into new export markets for chilled and frozen meat. The co-design process aims to identify on-ground assistance measures to be put in place to ensure a smooth transition. But Mr Harvey-Sutton said asking the industry for input on how to divvy up the “meagre” funds was “undignified”. “(It) is essentially a process of destroying rural businesses and communities and then asking them to fight over the loose change left over,” he said. “The Government has consistently low-balled the value of this industry and the wide-ranging repercussions banning it will have.” Mr Harvey-Sutton made the comments on Monday in a letter to the Federal Agriculture Department’s co-design director Victor Zalakos, in response to an invitation sent to ALEC. The Government was organising a series of co-design workshops in WA next month but would first run four small online focus groups with peak bodies “to maximise the value” of the upcoming workshops, the invitation stated. “The purpose of the focus groups is to hear directly from peak bodies to help us identify key areas for co-design and help us recruit the right people to contribute to this genuine co-design process,” Mr Zalakos said. Mr Harvey-Sutton said this showed the Government was “clueless”. “At the 11th hour before an election, they are desperately turning towards industry seeking answers to a problem of their own creation,” he said. “The Government has claimed to have all the answers since this ban was initiated, but this process shows they are deeply bereft of any practical solutions to the mess they have created.” ALEC is also calling on other industry groups to boycott the co-design process and for animal activist groups to be excluded. “Sadly, some (industry groups) will feel compelled (to participate) as they feel they do not have any choice, given the harm this policy is causing, and they will seek to salvage what they can for their members,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said.